The hip hop world hasn’t even remotely recovered from the tragic death of Young Dolph, and this weekend has just made things worse. Shaun Shiller Fequiere, better known as the Kangol Kid from legendary hip hop group UTFO, passed away at 55 early Saturday morning (Dec. 18) due to complications from colon cancer. Now, it’s been reported that L.A. rapper Drakeo The Ruler was killed in Los Angeles late last night.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO