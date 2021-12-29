ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal legend Henry: Liverpool suffering a weird atmosphere

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal legend Thierry Henry believes Liverpool's defeat at Leicester City was always coming. Henry claimed Liverpool's form had already dipped during their win at home to Newcastle on December 16, draw at...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to believe title race is over

Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is far from over despite Manchester City heading into the new year eight points clear at the top.Phil Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on top spot after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Guardiola’s reigning champions have now won 10 matches in a row, but the City boss said: “We won the game, we are on a good run, but it’s the end of December.“There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal great Henry: Sancho not pushing himself at Man Utd

Arsenal great Thierry Henry feels Jadon Sancho is failing to push himself at Manchester United. Sancho won praise from manager Ralf Rangnick after victory over Burnley last night. But Henry said: "Those are the types of players you want to watch but he is playing within himself. "When you are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Juventus eyeing Liverpool striker Divock Origi

Juventus are eyeing Liverpool striker Divock Origi. La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juventus could make a shock swoop for Origi if Alvaro Morata leaves for Barcelona. The Spanish striker is said to be sure that Juve do not want to make his loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent, and has therefore given the green light to join the Clasico rivals of former team Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool miss FIVE senior players at training ahead of Chelsea clash

Liverpool were missing five senior players at training on Thursday. The Reds meet Chelsea this weekend in a big six pointer. The Liverpool Echo says Thiago Alcantara was missing due to a muscular injury. Brazilian pair Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino were also not seen at Liverpool training yesterday. Others...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal great Henry: These four Man Utd players have impressed

Arsenal great Thierry Henry has singled out four players from Manchester United whom have impressed him this season. Amid a tricky campaign, Arsenal legend Henry has claimed only Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea, Fred and Bruno Fernandes have done their bit in trying to bring the glory days back to United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota confident Liverpool can close gap on Man City

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is confident they can close the nine-point gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City heading into the new year.By the time Jurgen Klopp’s side walk out at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face second-placed Chelsea – a point in front of the Reds having played one match more – they could trail City by 12 points.But Jota, who has scored seven times in his last nine appearances and will be expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head to the African Nations Cup after the weekend, is confident it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: Players really suffered after Leicester defeat

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits his players were low after their defeat at Leicester City earlier this week. A win for Liverpool at Chelsea tomorrow will take them above Thomas Tuchel's side into second in the Premier League but they could trail league leaders Manchester City by 12 points before kick-off with the champions in action on New Year's Day away at Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool have plenty of time to catch Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City The defending Premier League champions could open up a 12-point gap over their rivals with victory over Arsenal on Saturday but Klopp’s side could halve that as they have two matches in hand.One of those is against fellow chasers Chelsea on Sunday but the Reds boss does not believe his players have to worry too much at this point as the decisive moment in the title race is still a couple of months away.“If we had won against Leicester (they suffered their second defeat of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

BVB whiz Bellingham shuts down Liverpool, Man Utd talk

Jude Bellingham has pledged his commitment to Borussia Dortmund. The former Birmingham City midfielder is in his second season in Germany and continues to be linked with a return to England, where Liverpool and Manchester United are keen. But Bellingham says, "BVB is the best club for me and my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Mane insists title race not over

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane insists the Premier League title race isn't over. Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Chelsea on Sunday having slipped behind the Londoners into third place with both wary of a sizeable gap opening up to leaders Manchester City. "Obviously it wasn't a good night for us," he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea vs Liverpool after testing positive for Covid-19

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s crucial match at Chelsea on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. The Liverpool manager is experiencing mild symptoms and now joins the list of three staff members and three players who have tested positive this week. In Friday’s press conference Klopp did not reveal who had tested positive but hinted the cases would affect his first XI for the game at Stamford Bridge between second and third in the Premier League. “It’s not so cool at the moment,” Klopp said. “I’m not able to say who it is but it’ll be pretty clear on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Manchester City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City could extend their lead in the Premier League in their match against Arsenal on Saturday.Pep Guardiola’s side are currently eight points clear of second and third place Chelsea and Liverpool after yet another victory in the league. They defeated Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night thanks to a Phil Foden strike.The defending champions may be starting to stride away with the title but boss Guardiola says the title race isn’t over yet.Follow Arsenal vs Man City LIVE!He said: “Chelsea and Liverpool are more than exceptional. One is the champion of Europe and Liverpool have been our big rival in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool earmark future deal to sign Arsenal star

Liverpool are claimed to eyeing a future deal to sign Bukayo Saka from Arsenal. The England international will likely be on a number of clubs radars after an immensely impressive breakthrough season, before earning the Arsenal Player of the Year award in only his second full season of senior football, earning his way into the England team in the process.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal and Liverpool going head to head for Portuguese star

Ricardo Horta could become the next top Portuguese star to play in the Premier League and Arsenal has an interest in his signature. The Gunners are continuing to strengthen their squad and they signed Nuno Tavares from the Portuguese league in the summer. The former Benfica youngster hasn’t done badly...
PREMIER LEAGUE

