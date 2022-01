Boban Marjanovic and recently signed Brandon Knight are the latest players forced to sit out due to Health and Safety protocols. To replace them, the team has signed Isaiah Thomas. Thomas is unlikely to start or see significant minutes but his signing is an indication of how hard the team has been hit. The Mavericks are coming off of a fun and spirited effort against the lowly Portland Trail Blazers and look to keep the good times rolling against the Sacramento Kings. The Kings are relatively healthy but have lost 4 straight games and 5 out of their last 6.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO