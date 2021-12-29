ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Gas Station Shooting: 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFUvA_0dY1yn1z00
Texas Gas Station Shooting: 3 Dead, 1 Critically InjuredSCDN Graphics Department

Texas State News

A teen shot three and critically wounded a fourth at a gas station over the weekend. 

Video surveillance captured the shooting on Sunday night. The motive for the shooting isn't clear yet.

Jeff Bryan, the chief of the Garland Police Department, confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the shooting.

Police showed a video during a news conference in which a shirtless boy or man could be seen carrying a handgun while crouching toward the store. As soon as he opens the door, he starts shooting into the store.

More than 20 shots were reportedly fired from a .40-caliber pistol, according to police.

Police didn't name the suspect, who wore a baseball hat, blue surgical mask, and dark-colored athletic shorts. According to police, he climbed into a white Dodge Ram pickup with a huge scrape on the passenger side and was driven away by another person.

The driver is still being sought by the police.

Texas Police are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting.

The victims, boys aged 16 and 17, had entered the store together. The third victim was a 14-year-old boy putting in a food order.

The cook at the store was the fourth victim who was shot and critically wounded. The 15-year-old is still in the hospital.

There has not been any publication of their names.

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Suspect Held at Gunpoint on Mabert Road

Officers responded to a report of a man tweaking at the Dollar Tree and a woman confronts a porch pirate. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Police answered a call to the Dollar Tree at 10:47 am for a report of an older man tweaking and talking to himself.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Kentucky Cops Capture Catalytic Converter Thieves

Cops say three accused catalytic converter thieves will ring in the new year in the Boyd County, Kentucky jail after a quick-thinking citizen caught them in the act. An Ashland, Kentucky neighbor was awakened by a sawing sound outside their home around 3 am. When they looked outside, they spotted a blue Jeep parked next to their truck, one person under their vehicle, and another standing beside it. They snapped a photo of the incident and immediately called 9-1-1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Gas Station#Dodge
SCDNReports

Jail Refuses Man Arrested for 55th Time

The Scioto County Jail refused to accept a man after his 55th arrest and a man overdosed at the fire station. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just after noon, callers reported a man staggering n the roadway on 17th Street. He staggered down...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

7 Killed on Ohio Roads During Christmas

Provisional statistics released today show fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday, as compared to the three previous years. During the four-day reporting period, from Thursday, December 23, at 12 a.m. until Sunday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m., seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Three of those killed in fatal crashes over the holiday were not wearing an available safety belt.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Man Sets Self on Fire, Ends Up in Jail

A frightening discovery at a Summit Street home and a man sets an oxygen tank on fire. We break down the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. At 8 pm, callers reported a vehicle stopped in the northbound lane of the Scioto Trail. An officer assisted with moving the vehicle out of the road and dropped the driver off on Kent Street.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Neighbors Shame Alleged Child Predator

Kendall Avenue neighbors tried to publicly shame an alleged child predator and reports of shots fired on McConnell. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Suspicious Activity. Just before 1:30 am, police discovered a woman sitting on a Poplar Street porch, claiming it was her...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Mom Hauling Mushrooms Busted by Ohio State Highway Patrol

Mom Hauling Mushrooms Busted by Ohio State Highway PatrolOhio State Highway Patrol. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Louisiana woman after a stop in Madison County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 50 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 20 pounds of marijuana, and 3 pounds of psilocybin-laced tablets worth approximately $153,000.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
89K+
Followers
4K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy