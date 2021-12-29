Texas Gas Station Shooting: 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured SCDN Graphics Department

Texas State News

A teen shot three and critically wounded a fourth at a gas station over the weekend.

Video surveillance captured the shooting on Sunday night. The motive for the shooting isn't clear yet.

Jeff Bryan, the chief of the Garland Police Department, confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the shooting.

Police showed a video during a news conference in which a shirtless boy or man could be seen carrying a handgun while crouching toward the store. As soon as he opens the door, he starts shooting into the store.

More than 20 shots were reportedly fired from a .40-caliber pistol, according to police.

Police didn't name the suspect, who wore a baseball hat, blue surgical mask, and dark-colored athletic shorts. According to police, he climbed into a white Dodge Ram pickup with a huge scrape on the passenger side and was driven away by another person.

The driver is still being sought by the police.

Texas Police are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting.

The victims, boys aged 16 and 17, had entered the store together. The third victim was a 14-year-old boy putting in a food order.

The cook at the store was the fourth victim who was shot and critically wounded. The 15-year-old is still in the hospital.

There has not been any publication of their names.