Flower Mound, TX

Creative Arts: Improve for Seniors

flower-mound.com
 3 days ago

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors...

www.flower-mound.com

kenyon.edu

Showcasing Senior Art

Each December, senior studio art majors invite members of the campus community into their Horvitz Hall studios for a chance to see their work in progress — projects that will be further developed and refined before culminating at the spring exhibition. This year's Open Studio night featured live music,...
GAMBIER, OH
flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop

Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop where students build painting skills and complete beautiful works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
momjunction.com

18 Creative Art Activities For Preschoolers And Toddlers

Is your child an aspiring artist? Are they fascinated by colors, paints, sketches? Why not encourage them to learn and develop their skills. Art activities for preschoolers are not just fun but also aid in the development of gross and fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and creative abilities. So, if your child is ready to unleash their inner artist then keep reading for some fun art activities for toddlers and preschoolers.
KIDS
theadvocate.com

Be You: Rachael Sudul a creative spark on the arts and media scenes

While Rachael Sudul works in advertising sales at KATC, she considers herself part of the marketing team for each small business she works with. She loves the strategy and introducing businesses to advertising on TV, streaming and all things digital. If you want to talk to her you can find her via their website.
ENTERTAINMENT
thereader.com

Creative Therapy

Lidwina was a young Dutch girl living in what is now known as the Netherlands in the late 1300s when she suffered a fall and broke a rib while ice-skating. Though she never fully recovered, historians now theorize Lidwina suffered from multiple sclerosis. She is now a canonized saint. Both...
VISUAL ART
Observer

Culinary ‘creativity’

For the 25th year, Dave Caccamise had his junior and senior culinary arts/hospitality arts students at the LoGuidice Educational Center compete in the gingerbread house construction competition. His students this year did not disappoint. “This was one of the toughest years to choose winners,” Caccamise said. “The detail and creativity...
FREDONIA, NY
Augusta Free Press

Join Virginia Center for the Creative Arts for a fall residency in 2022

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Center for the Creative Arts is currently accepting applications from writers, visual artists, and composers for fall 2022 residencies to take place between Sept. 1 and Dec.31, 2022, at Mount San Angelo in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.
ENTERTAINMENT
unc.edu

How to be more creative

Creativity isn’t just for writing books or creating masterpieces for museums and music halls. It’s a skill that all of us need to tap into. “Everybody faces problems and challenges in their lives that don’t have an obvious and easy solution,” said Keith Sawyer, the UNC School of Education’s Morgan Distinguished Professor in Educational Innovations. “For problems like that, you are going to need to engage in creativity. You can’t just use an algorithm or look it up on the internet. That’s true for most important things in our lives. There is rarely a straightforward answer, or else you would have answered it last week.”
EDUCATION
Slate

A Special Creative Advice Episode

This week, hosts June Thomas, Isaac Butler, and Karen Han help each other to overcome creative roadblocks and discuss some of their favorite pieces of creative wisdom. But first, they make a big announcement about future episodes of Working. Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com...
JOBS
longislandweekly.com

Creativity Finds A Different Outlet

Hicksville-raised filmmakers try their hand at children’s books. Anthony and James Gaudioso of West Los Angeles, by way of Hicksville, have fashioned a solid career in independent filmmaking. They have secured distribution and financing for their movies, which have made money for their backers. They have worked and are...
HICKSVILLE, NY
bigeasymagazine.com

How Music Fuels Creativity

Almost every industry, role, or area of our lives requires creative thinking. In addition to helping us find solutions in business, as business owners or as employees, creative thinking can also help us navigate some of the more complicated social situations we might find ourselves in. The good news is that creativity is not only reserved for artists, musicians, and geniuses. Science has shown that the aural stimulation we get from music can help fuel creativity. This article will focus on some ways music does this.
SCIENCE
downtownfrederick.org

Creative Outlet @ The Delaplaine

Kids and adults are invited to drop-in and get creative together on art activities at family tables. Each session features a themed activity as well as open studio activities. Please limit your time to about one hour, especially if other families are waiting for a table. Be mindful of social distancing, and masks are required. At least one adult always must be present at each family table.
VISUAL ART
roguevalleymessenger.com

Creative Art Flows Through Us All: Ashland Art Gallery Aims to Bring Community Together

Life. Love. Pain. Healing. Music. Dance. Art. The Human Arts Collective strives to take all these elements to form what its founders believe is most important: Community. The art gallery, founded by Deva Temple and Christal Sharpe, celebrated its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 18 in Ashland upstairs at 17 N. Main St. with music, dance and wine after an opening invocation by GodMa Rising and a Temple Dance Troupe led by Stara Being.
THEATER & DANCE
martechseries.com

The Metaverse, Psychedelic Art, And Y2K Aesthetics: Depositphotos And International Experts Defined 2022 Creative Trends

Depositphotos, an international content platform, released their annual creative trends forecast. “Creative Trends 2022: Merging the future and the past” examines how creative communication has changed and what brands and content creators can expect in the coming year. Marketing Technology News: Nextech AR to Present at the “Metaverse...
ENTERTAINMENT
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Tone & Condition

INSTRUCTOR - MARGO Increase muscular strength, endurance, range of movement, flexibility, balance, agility, and coordination. Hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles, and a ball are offered for resistance. A chair is used for seated and/or standing support.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

SIM Fit: Nia

Nia is fusion fitness, a dynamic blend of the dance arts, martial arts, and the healing arts. Lara Lawson will lead this fun class that will get hearts pumping with gentle movements.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s 6 Best Musical Moments

Betty White, who racked up an extensive list of accolades during her iconic career in show business, died Friday at age 99. Among her many accomplishments was a 2011 Grammy Award for best spoken word album for a recording of her book If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t). Also, the Guinness Book of World Records in 2013 said she held the record for longest TV career for an entertainer (female). But America’s sweetheart also shared her talent for singing (and rapping!) with the world throughout the years. We’ve rounded up six of her best musical moments below. 1. “Getting to...
THEATER & DANCE

