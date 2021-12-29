SIM Fitness: Tone & Condition

Rich, vibrant, and bold, jewel tones are sumptuous colors that add a dose of drama to any room. They’re called jewel tones because they're derived from the hues of precious gemstones like rubies, emeralds, sapphires, amethyst, and more. When used in a curated color palette, they impart luxury to any space. These saturated tones are for those who gravitate towards deeper, moodier colors, and who don’t mind taking a risk when it comes to accessories, paint, and furniture. In short, a jewel-toned color palette is the complete opposite of neutral or subdued. These color combos are all about living out loud.
Comments / 0