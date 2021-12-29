ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIM Fitness: Tone & Condition

 3 days ago

Increase muscular strength, endurance, range of...

SIM Fit: Nia

Nia is fusion fitness, a dynamic blend of the dance arts, martial arts, and the healing arts. Lara Lawson will lead this fun class that will get hearts pumping with gentle movements.
SIM Fitness: Sit, Stand and Dance

This volunteer led fun, chair-based exercise class is great for all fitness levels. This fun workout includes stretching, cardio, and weight training.
Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+. No class on November 11 & 25.
5 Exercises That Flatten And Tone The ‘FUPA’

Commonly referred to as the FUPA, an acronym for fat upper pubic area, the excess fat or skin below the abdomen and above the crotch is a real struggle for many women, especially those who have just given birth. And while this is certainly nothing to be ashamed of — FUPAs are actually quite common — a chubby pelvic area can cause insecurities. When this extra fat is present, your clothes may not fit quite right or you may feel self-conscious in certain attire, such as swimsuits. The good news: There are exercises you can do to flatten and tone the area. Below you find five ways to get rid of FUPA — no dreaded crunches necessary.
Great Falls gym launches fitness challenge

The Peak Health & Wellness in Great Falls is bringing back an old challenge geared toward motivating Great Falls residents to be healthier. The "Thinner Winner Challenge" is a six-week, team-based weight loss program that is open to everyone. The team that loses the most percentage of body fat over the course of six weeks wins a prize of $1,000 dollars.
Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
Ready to exercise more in the new year? Here are 6 recommendations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to work out more in 2022 Is exercising more one of your New Year’s resolutions? There’s no need to wait until 2022 to start a new fitness journey. If you invest in exercise gear now, you can hit the ground running by January 1, perhaps […]
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Line Dancing

SIM volunteers will lead participants in the latest and greatest line dances. Dance to everything from the Cupid Shuffle to the Boot Scootn’ Boogie!
6 Kettlebell Workouts to Crush Your 2022 Fitness Goals

Welcome to 2022, and more importantly (in the world of fitness at least), welcome to January, a month full of resolutions to get back in shape, eat better, and start the new year off on a health-conscious foot. Most of us — looking to shed a few of those extra winter holiday pounds — flock to gyms, which have conveniently and heavily leaned into sign-up deals and promotions, looking to capitalize on everyone’s urgency to get fit in the new year. Regardless of your primary fitness goal, it probably entails some combination of gaining muscle and burning fat. One of the...
