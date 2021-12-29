ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Resident Indicted for Distributing Fentanyl that Resulted in 15-Year-Old’s Death

San Diego Resident Indicted for Distributing Fentanyl that Resulted in 15-Year-Old's Death

SAN DIEGO - Kaylar Junior Tawan Beltranlap of San Diego appeared in federal court today in connection with a grand jury indictment charging him with selling the fentanyl that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old Coronado High School sophomore on May 12, 2021.

Agents and Task Force officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration are leading the investigation into the death. The next court date is set for February 4, 2022, for a Motion Hearing/Trial Setting.

“Every loss of life to opioids is tragic, but the death of a 15-year-old is heart-shattering,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “Our community must recognize the threat to middle and high school students from the plague of fentanyl. This case must be a call to action to educate our children about the extreme danger of experimenting with drugs.” Grossman thanked the prosecution team and investigating agencies for their dedication to this case and to the cause of preventing opioid-related deaths and seeking justice for victims.

“The Coronado Police Department is thankful for the collective work to hold the suspect accountable. We are also reminded that we have a family that lost a child because of a dangerous drug,” - Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye. 

“Parents: More than ever before, it’s so important to educate your teenager about the dangers of drugs because just One Pill Can Kill,” said DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Shelly S. Howe. “If you don’t have the conversation with your teen, their friends or a drug dealer will give them inaccurate information and it could cost your child’s life.

