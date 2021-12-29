ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks sloppy after long layoff, but top Coyotes in NHL’s highest-scoring game this season

By Curtis Pashelka
Cover picture for the articleThe Sharks set a new season-high in goals and it was just barely enough to beat the worst team in the NHL. The Sharks coughed up three two-goal leads Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes, including one late in the third period. But in the shootout, Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl both...

Coyotes ready for first game of new calendar year after a week of postponements

Coyotes (6-21-3) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-11-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gila River Arena. (Bally Sports Arizona Plus, ESPN 620 AM, KHOV 105.1 FM in Spanish) — The Coyotes come into their second meeting with the Jets this season having registered at least a point in their last two games. They got two from an overtime win at Anaheim on Dec. 17, and one from an 8-7 overtime shootout loss at San Jose on Dec. 28. Those are the only two games the Coyotes have played in 19 days. In that span, five other Coyotes games have been postponed as the NHL grapples with COVID cases and positive tests among American and Canadian teams. ... One of the Coyotes' six wins this season came against the Jets, 1-0 on Nov. 29 in Winnipeg. That night, Karel Vejmelka stopped 46 shots in goal for the Coyotes, the rookie's first career NHL shutout. ... Arizona might have a few players on the ice Tuesday night that have come out of COVID protocol. Forwards Christian Fischer, Travis Boyd and Liam O'Brien practiced Monday, as did defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. Also, defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Ryan Dzingel took part Monday and are close to returns from injury though neither is expected to play on Tuesday. ... The Jets didn't play for two weeks until a 5-4 overtime win over Vegas on Sunday in Nevada.
Sharks’ Boughner looks at shaking up defense after ugly loss to Penguins

Bob Boughner and the Sharks on Monday sifted through the wreckage of their dreadful start the day before against the Pittsburgh Penguins, going through an uneasy video session before holding a no-nonsense practice at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. “I had a heart-to-heart with the guys,” Boughner said. “It wasn’t...
San Jose Sharks captain placed in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

Logan Couture became the latest San Jose Sharks player to enter the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Sharks announced Tuesday that Couture, the team’s captain and top-line center, and fellow forward Lane Pederson had both entered the league’s COVID protocol, joining defenseman Mario Ferraro on the list of unavailable players.
Chicago Blackhawks — seeking scoring from others besides Alex DeBrincat — mix up their lines ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Colorado Avalanche

The Chicago Blackhawks shuffled their forward lines at the morning skate Tuesday, giving the group a drastically different look. Brandon Hagel joined Patrick Kane’s line with Henrik Borgström. Alex DeBrincat switched to a line with Jonathan Toews and Dominik Kubalík. MacKenzie Entwistle was promoted from the taxi squad to join Kirby Dach and Philipp Kurashev. Dylan Strome centered the fourth ...
Warriors’ roster move clears way for new two-way player

The Golden State Warriors waived Jeff Dowtin, the team announced Sunday, clearing the way for new player in their second two-way roster spot. Despite the Warriors missing various players in health and safety protocols, Dowtin hasn’t played since the Warriors’ shorthanded loss at Toronto on Dec. 18 and appeared in only four games, averaging 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.9 minutes. Although the Warriors did not announce a corresponding move, the 10-day contract of Quinndary Weatherspoon, who was added under a hardship exception, was also set to expire on Sunday.
Flames Weekly: 2 Big Wins After Long Layoff, Postponements & More

Flames Weekly looks at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
Warriors’ postponed game vs. Nuggets gets new date

The Warriors were concerned their postponed game at Denver would lead to more challenging circumstances for themselves, and those proved accurate Monday with the news of the game’s new date: March 7, a scheduled off day before they’re set to host the Clippers. “It’s a lot tougher for...
