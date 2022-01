This Los Angeles pad has the perfect balance of glamour and livability. I would swipe right on it. Tinder co-founder Sean Rad and fashion designer Lizzie Grove Rad, are the owners of this beautifully unique space. It features high-end finishes and eclectic art which adds a playful surprise. They teamed up with interior designer Jane Hallworth to elevate their home. Sean loves minimalistic style designs and obscure art and furniture. Hallworth was able to bring his dream to life while making it look warm and inviting for their family and guests.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO