Armed Robbery at Dollar General: Kentucky State Police Need Your Help
The Kentucky State Police received a call from Johnson County 911 regarding an armed robbery at the Dollar General store in the Wittensville community of Johnson County on December 27, 2021, at approximately 8:09 pm.
The initial investigation indicated an unidentified male entered the building, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from the cashier.
The male subject then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The male is described as 6’0 tall and slender build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, camouflage baseball cap, jeans, and a blue medical mask.
Kentucky State Police Investigators are still searching for the male and asking for the public’s assistance with identifying him.
Contact: Kentucky State Trooper Michael Coleman
606.433.7711
606.671.1963
MichaelJ.Coleman@ky.gov
