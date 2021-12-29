Armed Robbery at Dollar General: Kentucky State Police Need Your Help

Kentucky State Police Need Your Help Kentucky State Police

The Kentucky State Police received a call from Johnson County 911 regarding an armed robbery at the Dollar General store in the Wittensville community of Johnson County on December 27, 2021, at approximately 8:09 pm.

The initial investigation indicated an unidentified male entered the building, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from the cashier.

The male subject then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The male is described as 6’0 tall and slender build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, camouflage baseball cap, jeans, and a blue medical mask.

Kentucky State Police Investigators are still searching for the male and asking for the public’s assistance with identifying him.