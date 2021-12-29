ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed Robbery at Dollar General: Kentucky State Police Need Your Help

 3 days ago

The Kentucky State Police received a call from Johnson County 911 regarding an armed robbery at the Dollar General store in the Wittensville community of Johnson County on December 27, 2021, at approximately 8:09 pm.

The initial investigation indicated an unidentified male entered the building, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from the cashier.

The male subject then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The male is described as 6’0 tall and slender build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, camouflage baseball cap, jeans, and a blue medical mask.   

Kentucky State Police Investigators are still searching for the male and asking for the public’s assistance with identifying him. 

Contact: Kentucky State Trooper Michael Coleman
606.433.7711
606.671.1963
MichaelJ.Coleman@ky.gov

Comments / 23

Donald McCarty
3d ago

surely they can tell the SUV is a Jeep Grand Cherokee and with today's computers and technology they should be able to get the license plate number

Reply
11
close2edge
3d ago

Hoodies and a mask making it easy on the criminals these days. Lawlessness is the new America. Libtards are loving it until they are on the receiving end and its coming.

Reply(2)
15
Ruthie Maxie
3d ago

while giving the description of the subject they failed to mention what was his Ethnicity. Surly they could tell, the eyes, fore head, speech. Wouldn't that be a great help. I understand that the person giving the description was afraid, but they saw camouflage cap and jeans. A mask doesn't cover the entire face.

Reply(2)
4
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
