Kentucky State Police: Man Shot and Killed at Roadside Market

The Kentucky State Police was contacted by Bluegrass 911 about a shooting in Lincoln County, shortly after 6:00 p.m.

KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to Mountain Stop Store on KY 501, in Kings Mountain, where they discovered Greg Galloway, 33 years old of Kings Mountain, KY, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner. His body was transported to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The initial investigation indicates Robin Dunn, 24 years old of Danville, KY, and Greg Galloway got into a verbal dispute. During the altercation, Dunn drew a firearm and shot Galloway, fatally wounding him.

Robin Dunn was arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. He is charged with Murder and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.