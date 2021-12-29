ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadian pandemic rules not helping NHL

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 3 days ago

Sixteen months after choosing Canada as the safest place to complete its season, the NHL now faces a series of hurdles north of the border that complicate its bid to power through the pandemic all over again. The league postponed nine more games Tuesday – all of them in...

www.journalgazette.net

hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING NHL Announces New COVID Protocol Rules.

With the NHL currently dealing with a massive COVID problem, it's decided to take a page out of the NFL. The NFL recently announced COVID protocol changes in line with the CDC and the NHL will make the same move. However these changes won't be able to be implemented in...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
Person
Alex Killorn
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

K's show versatility amid days of change

The composition of ECHL rosters changed drastically this week, as at least 64 players were called up to the American Hockey League between Monday and Wednesday, in the wake of the NHL's decision to reinstitute taxi squads so they have more players on hand in case of COVID-19 outbreaks. The...
NHL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Goalie's approach same as role grows

Bailey Brkin went from seldom-used third-string goaltender to the Komets' No. 1 in the blink of an eye, but it hasn't altered his approach. The last couple of years have been about staying mentally sharp, and this has been no exception for Brkin. “It definitely didn't change my mentality,” Brkin...
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIAN TEAMS REQUEST TO MOVE HOME GAMES; NHL POSTPONES ANOTHER GAME

With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ramp up in many provinces across the country, some Canadian teams are asking the NHL to move their upcoming home games to later in the season according to TSN's Gord Miller. "Hearing that with provincial health officials reducing capacities in arenas (ON 1,000, AB/BC 50%,...
NHL
#Canadian#University Of Ottawa#Nba#Cdc
AFP

NHL postpones nine more games, 90 in all, for virus issues

Nine more games were postponed on Friday by the National Hockey League over Covid-19 issues, these following new attendance restrictions in Canadian cities due to the deadly virus. In all, the NHL has delayed 90 games this season for Covid-19 issues, postponements that prompted the league to cancel plans for a February shutdown that would have let players compete in the Beijing Olympics. The games involved in the latest postponements included a four-game New York Islanders road trip for matches at Seattle on Tuesday, Vancouver on Wednesday, Edmonton on January 8 and Calgary on January 10. The Seattle contest was scrapped given the postponement of the three Western Canada contests, planned to be reset for later in the season when NHL officials hope current Covid-19 limits on attendance at indoor events might be eased or lifted.
NHL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Shot blocks galore as K's finish 2021 with a 1-0 shutout

It was a wild 2021, one that saw the Komets power through the pandemic to play when 12 ECHL teams opted out, then win the Kelly Cup last summer. And the year ended with a 1-0 victory Friday over the Iowa Heartlanders at Memorial Coliseum – a game that was highlighted by a whopping 17 shot blocks for Fort Wayne, including eight in the third period. That certainly aided goaltender Bailey Brkin, who stopped all 14 shots that made it to him, for Fort Wayne’s third shutout of the season and the second against the expansion Heartlanders.
NHL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

K's get reinforcements in goalie, defenseman

The Komets have signed defenseman Dillon Hill and goaltender Tommy Proudlock, both of whom had been in the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League. In the wake of losing goalies Samuel Harvey and Jiri Patera, along with Connor Corcoran and Will Graber, to American Hockey League call-ups this week, the Komets were in need of bodies heading into their game 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum against the Iowa Heartlanders.
NBC Sports

Bradie Tennell withdraws from U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Reigning U.S. figure skating champion Bradie Tennell withdrew from next week’s national championships due to a chronic right foot injury, ruling her out of Olympic consideration unless she petitions for a spot on the team. Tennell, the top U.S. woman at the 2018 Olympics (ninth place), hasn’t competed this...
SPORTS

