The American Embassy in Jerusalem will be providing a useful service for the community on Thursday, December 30. On that day, the Embassy will accept DS-82 passport applications from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, with appointments not required. This event will allow applicants eligible to renew their passport by mail or drop box to submit and pay passport fees through the cashier window using cash (shekels or dollars) or credit card. Those who qualify to participate simply need to appear at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on December 30 and line up to receive passport renewal services. There is no need to sign up in advance.

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO