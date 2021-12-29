ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

AGFC tags special ‘stocking’ stuffers for the holidays

The News
 3 days ago

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program has begun trout stockings for the 2021-22 winter stocking season at ponds throughout Arkansas. This is the chance to hook into a specially tagged, prize-winning rainbow trout before the water warms too much to support these cold-water...

www.areawidenews.com

#Trout Fishing#Fish Stocking#Rainbow Trout#The Little Red River#All Guide Service#Anglers#Bass Pro Shops
