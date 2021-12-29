AGFC tags special ‘stocking’ stuffers for the holidays

By: Amanda Andrews/KDKA-TV
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The new year offers new opportunities, including at national parks.
The National Parks Service has announced there will be five days in 2022 when visitors can get in for free at national parks where there would normally be a cost for admission.
The dates are:
January 17
April 16
August 4
September 24
November 11
The dates fall on historically significant days, such as Martin Luther Jr.’s birthday, National Public Lands Day and Veterans Day.
Pennsylvania is known for its state parks, but also has several national parks.
Some of those sites include Gettysburg, the Flight 93 memorial and Fort Necessity.
For more information on the free entrance days or national parks located in Pennsylvania, visit the National Parks Service website.
