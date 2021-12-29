Curry makes 3,000th 3-pointer, Nuggets edge Warriors 89-86

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 3,000 career 3-pointers on Tuesday night in a game where the Denver Nuggets barely held off the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors 89-86.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic blocked a potential game-tying shot by Jonathan Kuminga in the final seconds to preserve the win after his team nearly blew a 24-point halftime lead. The Warriors got one more chance to tie the game, but Andre Iguodala missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Jokic had 22 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead the Nuggets , while Will Barton added 21 points.

Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and eight rebounds for Golden State in his first game back from the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Curry, who scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half, made a corner 3-pointer late in the third quarter to give him 157 consecutive games with a 3-point field goal. It ties his own NBA record, which he set from 2014-16.

The Warriors trailed 60-36 at the half, but kept Denver down offensively while opening the third quarter on a 17-5 run to cut Denver’s lead to 65-53. They pulled within five on a Curry step-back 3-pointer with 7:20 remaining in the fourth quarter before he made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Nuggets’ lead to 84-82 with 2:08 left.

The Warriors tied the game at 84 on a dunk by Gary Payton II with 1:04 remaining. Barton put the Nuggets back in front 86-84 with a tip-in on the ensuing possession.

The Nuggets started the game on a 10-0 run and built a 31-16 lead after the first quarter. Curry remained scoreless deep into the first half, finally getting his first points with 2:08 remaining in the second quarter.

Golden State was hurt by free throws, shooting just 16 of 31 for the game.

HONORING MADDEN

Before the game, the Chase Center held a moment of silence for John Madden. The longtime Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster died Tuesday morning at 85 .

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Monte Morris sat out with left knee soreness. … Aaron Gordon missed his third straight game with left hamstring soreness.

Warriors: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Moses Moody remained in health and safety protocols. … Iguodala returned after missing two games with right knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Golden State on Thursday to complete the home-and-home.

Warriors: At Denver on Thursday to begin a brief two-game road trip.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.