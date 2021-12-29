ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah: Dr. Oz Running For Senate Is An Example Of ‘One Of The Great Things About Our Democracy’

Cover picture for the articleOprah Winfrey said Dr. Mehmet Oz’s decision to run for office is an example of the greatness of American democracy, according to a statement. “One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for public office,” Winfrey said in a statement provided to Intelligencer....

Dr. Oz and Wife, Lisa, Accidentally Curse Out Reporter Over The Phone

Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife, Lisa, accidentally cursed out a reporter over the phone. Oz is currently a Republican US Senate contender, meaning that he’s getting a lot of support and a lot of pushback from those who may not be happy with his decision to get involved with politics. That certainly means a lot of reporters hounding him for questions… surely he must be annoyed by it, but it’s part of the job, no?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey’s awkward statement on former protégé Dr Oz’s run for office

Oprah Winfrey has spoken out on her former protégé Dr Mehmet Oz’s run for the senate in Pennsylvania.Dr Oz, 61, host of the popular show called The Dr Oz Show, announced earlier this month that he would be running for the US senate.A conservative Republican, the celebrity cardio surgeon became a household name as a guest on Ms Winfrey’s show before starting his own in 2009. In a statement to The New York Magazine, Ms Winfrey said: “One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for public office.” Oprah Winfrey comments on...
OK! Magazine

Oprah Winfrey Breaks Her Silence On Dr. Oz's GOP Pennsylvania Senate Run Despite Talk Show Host Telling Her To 'Stay Out' Of Political Campaign

Oprah Winfrey has issued a comment on her friend Dr. Oz's GOP Senate campaign, despite the physician not wanting her to. The former talk show host, 67, gave a statement to New York Magazine via a representative about Oz, 61, — who was a recurring guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show — and his new political career.
skepchick.org

Dr. Oz Wants to Go BACK to Congress??

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Well, I have good news and I have bad news. First the good news: in 2022, the medical misinformation machine known as “The Dr. Oz Show” will finally go off the air after 13 seasons. Now, the bad news: the show is ending because Dr. Mehmet Oz is running for political office.
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
Daily Mail

'I believe if she runs, she wins': Joe Rogan backs former First Lady Michelle Obama to win against Trump if she decides to run for the 2024 Presidential election unless she 'backs lockdowns and mandates'

Podcast host Joe Rogan has backed Michelle Obama to beat Donald Trump if she decides to run in the 2024 Presidential election. The comedian said that the only thing that could prevent victory for the former First Lady would be if she 'showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that's going on.'
