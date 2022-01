FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Churches, other houses of worship, and many nonprofit organizations may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help pay for emergency protective measures, debris removal and restoration of facilities damaged by Kentucky’s severe weather outbreak of Dec. 10-11. Under the Public Assistance program, FEMA may be able to provide financial assistance to certain private, nonprofit organizations – including houses of worship – to restore facilities damaged or destroyed by a major disaster.

