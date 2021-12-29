ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Adams reminds voters of deadline to switch parties

By TIMES LEADER STAFF
Princeton Times Leader
 3 days ago

The deadline for registered voters who wish to update their political party affiliation is coming up this Friday, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a news release. Kentuckians who want to update...

www.timesleader.net

State
Kentucky State
