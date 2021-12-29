ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid: We're in the fourth wave of the pandemic- GHS warns

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ghana Health Service says Ghana is in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Franklin Asiedu Bekoe said the rate of infection is very high due to the omicron variant. “The rate of infection is very high now due...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland reported 775 COVID-related deaths on Friday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the data from the health ministry showed. Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that has forced authorities to tighten restrictions. On...
WORLD
primenewsghana.com

New Covid cases recorded in Ghana

COVID-19 infections are increasing in Ghana, with 1,324 new infections reported in the last few days. The total active cases as reported by the Ghana Health Service on Monday (December 27, 2021) is 6,361. There have been 137,760 confirmed infections and 1,277 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

Active Covid-19 cases in Ghana cross 10,000

Ghana has recorded 10, 211 COVID-19 active cases as at December 31, 2021, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS). It recorded a total of 142,196 confirmed cases with 1,290 deaths. According to experts, non-adherence to safety protocols, especially during the festive season was contributing to the increase in numbers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghs#Government Of Ghana#Pandemic#The Ghana Health Service#Omicron#Ghanaians#Citi Fm
The US Sun

You must seek emergency medical help if you’re suffering with disturbing Covid symptom – as Omicron surges in US

HEALTH experts have warned people to seek emergency medical help if they begin to suffer from a disturbing Covid symptom as the Omicron variant continues to surge in the US. Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds have been listed by the Centers for Disease Control as among the more severe symptoms of the illness that should be considered an emergency warning sign.
NFL
BBC

Covid: Warning of Omicron 'wave' for Stoke-on-Trent

The number of Omicron cases in Stoke-on-Trent is expected to rise dramatically in the next few days, a health boss warned. On Wednesday, the city had 45 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 variant and 200 probable cases. But Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, the area's director of public health, said he expected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
GovExec.com

We’re About to Lose Track of the Pandemic

As the Omicron variant sprints to dominance across the United States, the country’s ability to track the resulting infections is about to evaporate. There are multiple reasons for this. The first is that the United States can’t do enough tests. Where cases are rising quickly, demand has already outstripped testing capacity, leaving people standing in long lines, many in bad weather. CDC rules specify that the only way a COVID-19 infection gets counted as a confirmed case is if it’s identified via PCR test or genomic sequencing. Booked-up testing sites and clogged test-processing labs—and the necessary shift toward rapid antigen tests, which can’t officially confirm a case even when their results are reported to public-health authorities—mean that many infections simply won’t get counted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

Covid: German Embassy closes its visa section

The German Embassy in Ghana has closed its visa section until January 7, 2022. According to a notice from the embassy, due to the current Covid-19 cases in the German Embassy, the visa section has been closed to the public until 7th January 2022. COVID-19 infections are increasing in Ghana,...
WORLD
alaskapublic.org

‘We’re not interested in documenting this pandemic’: Changes coming to Alaska’s COVID-19 dashboard

The state Department of Health and Social Services is considering transitioning away from daily COVID-19 case counts and toward reporting weekly trends. For much of the pandemic, state health officials have reported daily COVID-19 statistics for communities throughout the state. Earlier this month, the department cut reporting down to three times a week. And soon the numbers will only be reported once a week. Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, said epidemiologists see more benefit in weekly and monthly reporting.
primenewsghana.com

‘This New Year, let's be more conscious of our health’ – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has urged Ghanaians to be cautious about their health in a New Year message. Citing a distress call by the President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Frank Serebuor, Mr Mahama said medical personnel are overwhelmed by the numbers that are having to go into isolation because of the more transmissible covid-19 omicron variant.
HEALTH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy