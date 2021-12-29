ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mampongten: Violence clash between youth groups left several injured

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral individuals have been injured following a violent clash between two youth groups at Mampongten in the Ashanti region. Security personnel had to be deployed to the area to avert reprisal attacks from any of the feuding groups. Three persons sustained life-threatening injuries whilst 5 others had minor machete...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

primenewsghana.com

MUSEC in a crunch meeting over Mampongten clash

The Kwabre East Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) is in a crunch meeting over clashes between youth groups in Mampongten. The meeting is to find lasting solutions to clashes and disturbances in the area. Several individuals were injured following a violent clash between two youth groups at Mampongten in the Ashanti...
