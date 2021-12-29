ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Thomson Reuters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Australia will seek to make urgent changes to COVID-19 testing rules to ease pressure on test sites as infections surged and the country’s most populous state reported a near doubling in daily cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...

PUBLIC HEALTH
PUBLIC HEALTH
PUBLIC HEALTH
ENVIRONMENT
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

PUBLIC HEALTH
CDC cuts quarantine time for all Americans with COVID-19 to 5 days

(Reuters) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday it was shortening the recommended time for isolation for Americans with COVID-19 to five days from its previous guidance of 10 days, given they are asymptomatic. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
PUBLIC HEALTH
India’s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 22,775

KOLKATA, India (Reuters) – India on Saturday reported 22,775 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data shows, adding to concerns for authorities around the country about the rising number of cases. The data indicates that thickly populated metros, such as the national capital New Delhi,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Italy reports 141,262 coronavirus cases, 111 deaths

ROME (Reuters) – Italy reported 141,262 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, following 144,243 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 111 from 155. Italy has registered 137,513 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.267 million cases to date.
WORLD
Bahrain authorizes use of Pfizer’s anti-COVID drug -state news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) – Bahrain’s health authorities authorized Pfizer’s Paxlovid COVID-19 drug for emergency use in adults aged over 18, the state news agency said in a statement on Saturday. The decision by the National Authority for Regulating Health Professions and Services was based on the review and...
WORLD
France sixth country with more than 10 million COVID infections

PARIS (Reuters) -France became the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data published on Saturday. French health authorities reported 219,126 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in a row that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

