Law Enforcement

Hong Kong police arrest six people and raid pro-democracy news outlet

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arrests marked the latest moves in a crackdown on dissent in the city. Hong Kong police raided the office of an online pro-democracy news outlet on Wednesday after arresting six people for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication. Those arrested were affiliated with Stand News, one of the...

www.shropshirestar.com

The Associated Press

How democracy was dismantled in Hong Kong in 2021

HONG KONG (AP) — As the days of 2021 dwindled, so did any remaining traces of democracy in Hong Kong. On Wednesday, a vocal pro-democracy media outlet -- one of the last openly critical voices in the city -- closed after a police raid. Earlier in December, the opposition was shut out from elections under a new law that puts all candidates to a loyalty test. And monuments commemorating the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 were taken down.
POLITICS
The Independent

Anger in China after armed riot police parade four alleged violators of Covid rules through the streets

Police in China paraded four people through the streets for allegedly violating Covid-19 rules, renewing criticism against public shaming in the country. The four people were covered in hazmat suits and had a placard displaying their photos and names. Armed riot police paraded them in front of a crowd in Jingxi city in the western region of Guangxi on Tuesday.Videos shared on social media showed that two police personnel in hazmat suits and face shields held on to each accused Covid-19 violator. They were all surrounded by more armed police officers in riot gear.According to the state media, the four...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Billboard

Hong Kong Police Arrest Cantopop Singer Denise Ho, 5 Journalists for Sedition

Cantopop singer-actress turned political activist Denise Ho was among six people arrested on suspicion of sedition by Hong Kong’s national security police force in early morning raids Wednesday (Dec. 29) targeting the online media company Stand News. In a statement to local media, authorities said that they had arrested...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Jimmy Lai
Person
Denise Ho
Person
Margaret Ng
The Independent

‘Truly scary’: Why the raid on Stand News represents a new low for Hong Kong press freedom

More than six months after Hong Kong’s biggest pro-democracy newspaper was forced to shut down, the closure of Stand News, another iconic pro-democracy media outlet, is seen as another body blow to press freedom in Hong Kong.On Wednesday, 200 police raided its headquarters and arrested seven people. The website announced its closure and on Thursday two of its staff – reported to be former senior editors – were charged with sedition. Known for its coverage of large-scale protests in Hong Kong as well as producing in-depth investigative projects, Stand News was an obvious target, and the Chinese authorities saw it...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Stand News: Hong Kong court denies bail to two former senior editors charged with sedition

A local court in Hong Kong denied bail to two former senior editors of Stand News who were charged with sedition on Thursday, just a day after police raided the pro-democracy outlet, leading to seven arrests and the organisation’s closure.Former Stand News chief editor Chung Pui-Kuen, acting chief editor Patrick Lam and Best Pencil (Hong Kong) Limited, the corporate entity behind the organisation, were charged with conspiring “to publish and/or reproduce seditious publications”. Magistrate Peter Law of the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday denied the bail applications of Mr Chung and Mr Lam.Stand News was founded in 2014 as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Hong Kong university removes Tiananmen massacre statue

HONG KONG — (AP) — A monument at a Hong Kong university that commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre was removed by workers early Thursday over the objections of its creator from Denmark. The 8-meter (26-foot) tall Pillar of Shame, which depicts 50 torn and twisted bodies piled...
COLLEGES
AFP

Leading uproar, US says new media closure hurts Hong Kong credibility

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday led international condemnation of the latest closure of a pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong, saying it undermined the reputation of the Chinese-ruled financial hub. "By silencing independent media, PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong's credibility and viability," Blinken said, referring to the People's Republic of China. "A confident government that is unafraid of the truth embraces a free press." Police in Hong Kong, where Beijing has been ramping up control, on Wednesday burst into the offices of Stand News, seizing phones, computers and documents and taking away its editor-in-chief.
FOREIGN POLICY
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Satellite spots Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in the Taiwan Strait prompting renewed fears that conflict could break out amid soaring tensions in the busy shipping lane

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine travelling through the Taiwan Strait has sparked fears of open conflict breaking out amid soaring tensions over Beijing's aggression towards the democratically-ruled island. Submarine expert H.I. Sutton identified the vessel as a surfacing Chinese Type-94 ballistic missile submarine in a satellite image taken on Monday. The...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

Chinese Woman Discovers Secured Buttons in Service Elevator Prompting Fears of Sinister Activity Concealed in Restricted Floors

A Chinese woman was shocked upon seeing secured buttons when she entered a rarely used elevator, igniting fears of secret floors and the scary things lurking in one of them. Ms. Wu, looking for an emergency lift, and entered one with the weird padlocked buttons that she encountered. According to her, riding the elevator was horrifying, fearing these floors might have a dark history that sent shivers.
TRAFFIC
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY

