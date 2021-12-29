ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man who went to woman's address despite restraining order is jailed

By Nick Humphreys
Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who breached a harassment order has been jailed for four weeks. Stuart White, aged 39, went to the...

ROme Man Jailed for Stalking Woman online

Hunter Jerome Moss, 57 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stalked a woman by calling and messaging her on social media. Reports said that the stalking occurred between July and December of this year. Moss is charged with stalking.
Montana woman arrested after violating restraining order, pursuit

DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) — A law enforcement officer shot a woman in the arm after a pursuit in which she rammed two police cars, injuring an officer. The Powell County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy and a Deer Lodge Police officer responded to a report of a restraining order violation late Tuesday.
Christmas in jail for man who stole jacket from Shrewsbury M&S

A man who stole a jacket from Marks & Spencer will be spending Christmas in jail after triggering a suspended sentence. Ethan Edwards, aged 18, stole the £79 jacket from the Shrewsbury town centre store on December 10. He had received a 15-week prison sentence in June, suspended for...
As soon as he got out after serving almost two decades in prison, man beat his friend with a hammer leaving him dead, sentenced

In most of the cases, time spent behind should to be very valuable lesson for those who had served their sentence and they are expected to be other people when they get out of prison. This applies for both short-term and long-term prison sentences, but some people simply continue to do what they did in the past when they get out of prison.
6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
Drink-driver, 29, tried to fool police by swallowing hand sanitiser before a breath test – without realising anti-bacterial gel contained alcohol

A drink-driver tried to fool police by swallowing hand sanitiser before a breath test – without realising that the anti-bacterial gel contained alcohol. Shop assistant Sophie Nutter, 29, was told by a judge she was lucky not to be spending Christmas behind bars after the test showed 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair while ignoring son’s ‘troubling’ behaviour, say prosecutors

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair with another man while she and her husband continued to ignore their son’s “troubling” behaviour, according to prosecutors.Court documents filed on Thursday allege that Jennifer Crumbley was having “at least one intimate affair” in the run-up to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, with investigators finding “explicit videos” on her phone.Ms Crumbley allegedly messaged her boyfriend on the day of the massacre claiming that she kept the firearm used in the attack inside her car.Instead, prosecutors said the firearm was kept in an unlocked drawer at the family’s home, from which...
Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
