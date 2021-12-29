ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Road ban for motorist caught over drink and drug limits on separate occasions

By Nick Humphreys
Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorist has been banned from the road after being caught drink and drug driving on separate occasions. Rory Thomas, aged 36, has been disqualified...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Alleged drug dealer charged with knife offences after raid

A man has been charged with drug offences and possession of a blade after a raid in Telford. Nathaniel Miles-Webster, aged 25, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a blade in a public place and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHG-TV

1 suspect caught in Vernon drug store burglary case from July

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have reportedly named a suspect in a Vernon drug store burglary from July. They said Shelton Reddick, a 33-year-old from Birmingham is being held in the Marion County Jail in Hamilton, Alabama. They said they were able to identify him with all the evidence collected from the scene in the summer, including DNA analysis.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drink-driver, 29, tried to fool police by swallowing hand sanitiser before a breath test – without realising anti-bacterial gel contained alcohol

A drink-driver tried to fool police by swallowing hand sanitiser before a breath test – without realising that the anti-bacterial gel contained alcohol. Shop assistant Sophie Nutter, 29, was told by a judge she was lucky not to be spending Christmas behind bars after the test showed 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Renault
The Guardian

Woman nearly died from bowel complaint when care plan not followed, disability royal commission told

A woman with cerebral palsy and a moderate intellectual disability nearly died when a bowel condition escalated catastrophically after support workers at her group home failed to follow her nutrition and care protocols properly, the disability royal commission has heard. The royal commission is examining matters of violence, abuse, neglect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Caught On Video: Woman Dragged and Beaten In Road Rage Incident

Police in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, are searching for a male and female suspect caught on camera brutally beating a woman in a suspected road rage incident. The physical assault took place Thursday in broad daylight, CBS Philly reports. The Jenkintown Police Department was called to the intersection of York and Rydal roads around 10 a.m. on Thursday for the road rage brawl.
JENKINTOWN, PA
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair while ignoring son’s ‘troubling’ behaviour, say prosecutors

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair with another man while she and her husband continued to ignore their son’s “troubling” behaviour, according to prosecutors.Court documents filed on Thursday allege that Jennifer Crumbley was having “at least one intimate affair” in the run-up to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, with investigators finding “explicit videos” on her phone.Ms Crumbley allegedly messaged her boyfriend on the day of the massacre claiming that she kept the firearm used in the attack inside her car.Instead, prosecutors said the firearm was kept in an unlocked drawer at the family’s home, from which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pair charged with murdering baby on Christmas Day

A man and a woman have been charged with the murdering a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day last year. Paramedics were called to reports of an unresponsive infant at a house in Old Whittington, a suburb of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on 25 December 2020.The child, Finley Boden, was rushed to hospital but efforts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead.Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect. They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Member of Jury That Convicted Kim Potter: ‘Ludicrous That Some People Are Assuming We Thought She Was a Racist’

A member of the jury for the trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter says they believed the cop “made a mistake” when she fatally shot Daunte Wright. In an anonymous interview with with KARE-TV, the juror said that while they ultimately convicted Potter of manslaughter they do not feel as though she’s a racist. In April 2021, Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Shortly after his death, there were protests in response as Potter alleged she intended to reach for her Taser but grabbed her firearm by mistake.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy