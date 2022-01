A quick history lesson for you: The fanny pack, a 1980s wardrobe staple, decided to rebrand itself. In 2021, the belt bag was born. That's it. I didn't say redesign because the design is really just the same. Worn around your waist like a belt or slung over your shoulder like a bag, belt bags and fanny packs are both convenient ways of carrying your belongings. I love a good handbag, but I will say handbags have their flaws, especially when you live in Manhattan—spending minutes at the Whole Foods self-checkout digging around for my wallet and hearing impatient coughs from the long line, hugging it to my chest when I'm taking the subway late at night, accidentally bag-slapping my fellow civilians on the sidewalk as I rush to hail a cab… And that's where the belt bag steps in.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO