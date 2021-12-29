ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.A. Hubbard rallies to knock off East Lawrence

By Caleb Suggs Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago
CADDO — The R.A. Hubbard Chiefs came from behind Tuesday to pull out a win on the road against East Lawrence.

The Chiefs trailed 30-25 at the end of the third quarter but outscored the Eagles 13-6 in the final period to win 38-36.

“Really happy with our guys,” said R.A. Hubbard head coach Chris Lewis. “We’ve really been preaching family and trust. We trusted our guys on the court, and it just all came together.”

Hubbard started out hot, racing to a 9-0 lead and leading 16-11 after the first quarter. However, the Chiefs managed just two second-quarter points, and by halftime the Eagles led 19-18.

Looking for a spark in the second half, Lewis turned to his press defense.

It did the trick.

The Chiefs were able to force turnovers, allowing them to mount the comeback. It all led to a go-ahead basket from Trey Kellogg with eight seconds remaining.

“That’s what we work for,” Lewis said. “We tried to up the intensity and the tempo of the game, and it worked.”

After the first quarter, East Lawrence held control for most of the game, but the Eagles were unable to sustain it.

“We took a few rushed shots, had a couple turnovers and they made some big plays. Under two minutes we had a couple bad possessions,” said East Lawrence head coach Baine Garner. “We controlled the whole game, but were just unable to close the deal again.”

East Lawrence had a chance for the go-ahead shot with the game tied at 36 but turned the ball over, giving the Chiefs the go-ahead opportunity instead.

Losing games late has become a trend for an East Lawrence team that returned just two players from last year’s varsity squad.

“I think that probably has a little to do with youth and also confidence,” Garner said. “We’ve made some mistakes late, but I told them everybody makes mistakes. You just have to keep playing.”

Keyondrick “Cookie” Cobb led R.A. Hubbard in scoring with 17. Trey Kellogg finished with 12.

K’Lebb Hill led East Lawrence with 10, while Black Strickland had nine.

R.A. Hubbard girls 50, East Lawrence 40: What was a sure blowout turned into some late excitement Tuesday night.

R.A. Hubbard dominated the first half, leading 19-0 after the first quarter and 33-7 at halftime.

East Lawrence turned it around in the second half, though, outscoring the Chiefs 33-17 to give them a late scare.

Katelyn Cooper led R.A. Hubbard with 19 points, while Ava Armstead had 10. Teryan Taylor led East Lawrence with 12.

