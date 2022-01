Let's do an exercise: Pull up one of your recent playlists and count the number of love songs on there. Now, count how many of those songs are about breakups, makeups, or catching feelings. The answer: Probably a majority of them... which is simply not acceptable IMO. Don't get me wrong, I enjoy love songs about other people as much as anybody else, but it’s important to recognize your greatest love story is the one you have with yourself.

