Grand Traverse Community to Honor Fire Chief Bill Sedlacek

Grand Traverse emergency responders are mourning the loss of an area hero, and his service to the area.

Former Fire Chief Bill Sedlacek served 43 years with the Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department 15 of those as chief.

He’s remembered as putting the needs of citizens before himself. Grand Traverse Metro Fire Chief Pat Parker knew Chief Sedlacek for 40 years. “He was a person that found a way to get it done. A lot of fires, a lot of rescues, threw us a lot of curveballs. He wasn’t somebody that would just sit around. If there was a problem happening, Bill would get right to it and fix it and move on.”

According to his obituary, “Bill was a graduate of Kingsley High School. Bill joined the Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department in 1968. In 43 years with the department, he rose through the ranks and retired after serving 15 years as Fire Chief. He spent his life serving the citizens of Grand Traverse County, his motto “Let’s Roll” was a phrase he used when the alarm sounded for someone in need. He was a member of the Michigan Fire Chiefs Association, the International Fire Chiefs Association and a past president of the Northern Michigan Fire Chiefs Association. Prior to being appointed Fire Chief in 1996, Bill was a co-owner of Bogart-Sedlacek Construction. He served 20 years on Kingsley Village Council. Bill was married to Kathy Sedlacek from 1968 until 2009.”

Sedlacek was 73. A memorial service will be held next Monday at 1 p.m. at the Tabernacle Church in Buckley.