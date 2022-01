It was a wild 2021, one that saw the Komets power through the pandemic to play when 12 ECHL teams opted out, then win the Kelly Cup last summer. And the year ended with a 1-0 victory Friday over the Iowa Heartlanders at Memorial Coliseum – a game that was highlighted by a whopping 17 shot blocks for Fort Wayne, including eight in the third period. That certainly aided goaltender Bailey Brkin, who stopped all 14 shots that made it to him, for Fort Wayne’s third shutout of the season and the second against the expansion Heartlanders.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO