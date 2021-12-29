ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks sloppy after long layoff, but top Coyotes in NHL’s highest-scoring game this season

By Curtis Pashelka
Mercury News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sharks set a new season-high in goals and it was just barely enough to beat the worst team in the NHL. The Sharks coughed up three two-goal leads Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes, including one late in the third period. But in the shootout, Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl both...

www.mercurynews.com

Coyotes (6-21-3) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-11-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gila River Arena. (Bally Sports Arizona Plus, ESPN 620 AM, KHOV 105.1 FM in Spanish) — The Coyotes come into their second meeting with the Jets this season having registered at least a point in their last two games. They got two from an overtime win at Anaheim on Dec. 17, and one from an 8-7 overtime shootout loss at San Jose on Dec. 28. Those are the only two games the Coyotes have played in 19 days. In that span, five other Coyotes games have been postponed as the NHL grapples with COVID cases and positive tests among American and Canadian teams. ... One of the Coyotes' six wins this season came against the Jets, 1-0 on Nov. 29 in Winnipeg. That night, Karel Vejmelka stopped 46 shots in goal for the Coyotes, the rookie's first career NHL shutout. ... Arizona might have a few players on the ice Tuesday night that have come out of COVID protocol. Forwards Christian Fischer, Travis Boyd and Liam O'Brien practiced Monday, as did defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. Also, defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Ryan Dzingel took part Monday and are close to returns from injury though neither is expected to play on Tuesday. ... The Jets didn't play for two weeks until a 5-4 overtime win over Vegas on Sunday in Nevada.
The first period started ugly for the San Jose Sharks against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena, and it only became more unsightly with each passing minute. Then the second period began. After allowing six goals in the first 19:32 and trailing by five after the opening...
Bob Boughner and the Sharks on Monday sifted through the wreckage of their dreadful start the day before against the Pittsburgh Penguins, going through an uneasy video session before holding a no-nonsense practice at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. “I had a heart-to-heart with the guys,” Boughner said. “It wasn’t...
Rudolfs Balcers will not join the Sharks on their road trip as he remains at least another week or two away from being able to return from a lower body injury, coach Bob Boughner said Sunday prior to his team’s game with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boughner had suggested last...
Logan Couture became the latest San Jose Sharks player to enter the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Sharks announced Tuesday that Couture, the team’s captain and top-line center, and fellow forward Lane Pederson had both entered the league’s COVID protocol, joining defenseman Mario Ferraro on the list of unavailable players.
Flames Weekly looks at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
