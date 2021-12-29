Recap: Denver Nuggets survive on the road against Golden State Warriors

It’s been a very up and down month for your Denver Nuggets. There’s been triumphant wins, blown leads, injuries, COVID cases, and general unease. However, there is some hope for this team. This was the toughest stretch of their schedule and they have a positive outlook. They currently sit at 17-16 — good for the 5th seed in the conference and only 3 and a half games back from the 4th seed. With a run or two they can realistically end up as a top 4 seed. However, the team is still plagued by injuries and COVID cases; with no sign of it really slowing down. They did go 7-6 this month despite that though, and it included good wins over the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. It also included terrible losses to the Orlando Magic and a blown 19 point lead to the Charlotte Hornets. It was a fairly mixed bag; as it has been for most of the season.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO