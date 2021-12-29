'Escape From Tarkov': A Beginner's Guide

You can participate in Discord’s text, voice, or video chats on mobile devices or desktop computers. The kind of conversations you have there will vary depending on the community you’re in, but in general, users tend to be more laid back than those on other social media sites. Discord was originally built for gamers, and you’ll still find a lot of communities dedicated to gaming on the platform. But Discord has grown into a space where the conversations reach far outside of gaming territory, into music, culture, politics, art, finance, and even dating. And since it’s a multimedia experience, you can use Discord to stream videos, play board games remotely with friends, listen to music together, and generally just hang out. The platform is free, though you can pay for some premiums.
