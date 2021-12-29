Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks exclusively to rising COVID-19 case numbers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) “Our cases will go up every day, and they will go up very quickly,” says Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

In an exclusive interview, Gov. Hutchinson explains how this recent spike in COVID-19 cases can be connected to two things.

Arkansas COVID vaccination rate and the rising number of Omicron cases.

“We know because of what we’ve seen in other states in other countries with Omicron here, our cases will go up,” says Gov. Hutchinson.

As of Monday, Arkansas has 63 confirmed of the omicron variant; Gov. Hutchinson says it’s safe to say there are many more.

“Soon Omicron will be the predominant strain here in this state,” says Gov. Hutchinson.

But before that happens, he says everyone should do their part to protect themselves and others.

“If you’re listening and you haven’t been vaccinated, think about your responsibility to your family, and look at the statistics that is the best option that helps as well,” says Gov. Hutchinson.

Arkansas‘s vaccination rate currently sits at 52.8%, but he says what he has seen recently is encouraging.

“About ⅓ of vaccinations are those who haven’t received one before,” says Gov. Hutchinson.

Gov. Hutchinson says in addition to more people being vaccinated; he’s also pleased to be seeing more people wearing masks recently in social settings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.