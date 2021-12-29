ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks exclusively to rising COVID-19 case numbers

By Will Moclair
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) “Our cases will go up every day, and they will go up very quickly,” says Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

In an exclusive interview, Gov. Hutchinson explains how this recent spike in COVID-19 cases can be connected to two things.

Arkansas COVID vaccination rate and the rising number of Omicron cases.

The Year of COVID

“We know because of what we’ve seen in other states in other countries with Omicron here, our cases will go up,” says Gov. Hutchinson.

As of Monday, Arkansas has 63 confirmed of the omicron variant; Gov. Hutchinson says it’s safe to say there are many more.

Omicron variant now detected in Arkansas

“Soon Omicron will be the predominant strain here in this state,” says Gov. Hutchinson.

But before that happens, he says everyone should do their part to protect themselves and others.

“If you’re listening and you haven’t been vaccinated, think about your responsibility to your family, and look at the statistics that is the best option that helps as well,” says Gov. Hutchinson.

CDC lowers estimate of omicron prevalence in US

Arkansas‘s vaccination rate currently sits at 52.8%, but he says what he has seen recently is encouraging.

“About ⅓ of vaccinations are those who haven’t received one before,” says Gov. Hutchinson.

What we know and don’t know about omicron

Gov. Hutchinson says in addition to more people being vaccinated; he’s also pleased to be seeing more people wearing masks recently in social settings.

Health experts concerned for kids in Arkansas as new COVID-19 cases reach record-breaking levels

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas sees a record-breaking number of new Covid-19 cases today-with kids becoming more affected by the virus. According to Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas is below the national average in the state for kids 5-to-11 getting vaccinated, and more and more kids are showing up to the emergency room […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Local hospitals prep for another COVID-19 surge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitals are preparing to make sure they can take care of all their patients. Dr. David Ratcliff, chief medical officer at Washington Regional, said the hospital is seeing in increase in patients needing COVID-19 testing and outpatient services. “The big surge […]
