Public Health

Mexico says cruise ships with Covid cases can dock

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said Tuesday it will allow cruise ships carrying people infected with Covid-19 to dock. The announcement came after two Mexican ports refused to allowed passengers ashore because their ships had Covid cases. The Health Department said passengers or crew who show no...

Daily Mail

FBI joins probe into mother-of-one, 25, who fell off fifth deck at 3:30am on Carnival cruise ship traveling from Long Beach to Mexico

The FBI is now investigating how a 25-year-old woman fell into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship during a voyage from Long Beach to Mexico. The agency has not revealed the identity of the woman, who is presumed dead, but it sent an evidence response team to the cruise ship when it returned to Long Beach on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
Telegraph

British couple stranded aboard Covid-striken Diamond Princess have booked eight more cruises

No other couple symbolises that unforgettable and devastating first blow that Covid-19 struck on cruise ships more than David and Sally Abel. The Northamptonshire pair became a regular fixture on TV news bulletins as their daily Facebook posts detailed conditions on Diamond Princess after it became the first, and most high-profile, ship to be hit by the virus.
WORLD
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruiseradio.net

Search For Carnival Cruise Ship Jumper Called Off

A woman in her 20s went overboard during a sailing of the Carnival Miracle early Saturday morning. But by Sunday evening, no trace of the young woman had been found and the search was called off. The ship, which was on a three-night sailing from Long Beach, California to Ensenada,...
ACCIDENTS
blackchronicle.com

As COVID surges with omicron’s spread, should you cancel your cruise?

COVID is, once again, a dominating topic of conversation as the country enters yet another surge in cases with the omicron variantexpected to have massive spread in coming months. And at the same time as cases surge shoreside, the numbers of COVID cases reported on cruise ships are starting to stack up again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man shares experience onboard Royal Caribbean cruise with 55 passengers positive for COVID-19, all vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Royal Caribbean International 8-day cruise that departed last week on Saturday, Dec. 18, is headed back to Fort Lauderdale, Florida after two destinations were nixed due 55 people onboard testing positive for COVID-19. Bob Sokoler, a Louisville resident on the ship, shared with Spectrum News 1 his concerns about some COVID-19 safety protocols not being followed by staff and passengers.
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections has new passengers

A cruise ship that carried at least 17 passengers and crew members with breakthrough COVID-19 infections when it docked in New Orleans has set sail again with new passengers. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman said Monday. None had any symptoms and only fully vaccinated people are allowed on board, Norwegian Cruise Line said.The cruise line said all passengers who boarded the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday were offered a chance to cancel without penalty. The company did not immediately respond to questions about whether...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

48 test positive for Covid on world's biggest cruise ship

(CNN) — Despite stringent measures supposed to keep ocean cruises Covid-free, operator Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people on board one of its ships that docked in Miami over the weekend have tested positive for the virus. The Symphony of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Headline Surfer

Omicron Wave: Florida breaks single-day record for most COVID-19 cases since start of the pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida has set a new single-day record for the highest number of reported cases of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, breaking a record for the most infections in a single day since the start of the pandemic in the US in March 2020, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FLORIDA STATE
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

