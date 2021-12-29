ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

In exodus from Lebanon, the well-off find new home in Cyprus

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCdSB_0dY1fhly00
1 of 6

PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — Many well-off Lebanese who escaped their country’s economic tailspin for a new life in the nearby island nation of Cyprus say the transition has been a whirlwind of emotions.

They are grateful they did not have to turn to human smugglers and embark on risky Mediterranean crossings to reach European shores. But they also feel guilty for leaving family and friends behind to struggle with Lebanon’s unprecedented crises — a failing economy, political uncertainty and social upheaval.

The feelings are intense for Celine Elbacha, an architect who moved with her family of four to the Mediterranean island nation in August 2020, and Nadine Kalache Maalouf, who arrived with her husband and two children four months ago.

They are among more than 12,000 Lebanese who have left their homeland in the past two years for Cyprus — less than a 50-minute flight from Beirut — enrolling their kids in schools, setting up businesses and snapping up apartments on the island.

“We were fortunate to be able to come,” Maalouf said. “We’re doing our best here as a Lebanese community to help ... our families, our friends back home. So it’s not like we just moved and we turned our backs and we’re not looking back.”

Thousands of Lebanese, including teachers, doctors and nurses have left the country amid a devastating economic crisis that has thrown two thirds of the country’s population into poverty since October 2019. That brain drain accelerated after the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year, when a stockpile of improperly stored ammonium nitrates detonated, killing at least 216 people and destroying several residential areas.

The exodus is telling about the state of Lebanon, where not only the poor are seeking a way out, but also a relatively well-off middle class that has lost faith in the country turning itself around.

For those who can afford it, Cyprus, a member of the European Union, is an attractive option for its proximity and the facilities it offers — including residency for a certain level of investment in real estate and businesses. As Lebanese banks clamped down on deposits, many sought to open bank accounts in Cyprus or buy apartments as a way to free up their money.

The island has a history of taking in Lebanese, who first came in the 1980s, at the height of Lebanon’s 15-year-civil war, and again in 2006, when Cyprus served as a base for evacuating civilians during the monthlong war between Israel and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

Maalouf, 43, who made the move to Cyprus with her husband and two kids, said she was pleasantly surprised by how “easy” the relocation process was. She hasn’t found work yet but has connected with Cyprus’ close-knit Lebanese community.

“We were scared about this step,” she said, but Cypriot immigration authorities “made that very smooth and very easy.”

Cyprus’ Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael confirmed to The Associated Press that the government has “simplified procedures” for Lebanese nationals who wish to immigrate lawfully, “as part of humanitarian assistance” to Lebanon.

Additionally, incentives are offered to Lebanese businessmen who wish to transfer their businesses to Cyprus, Michael said, without elaborating.

Maalouf said her primary motivation was to shield her children from Lebanon’s dire economic situation — runaway inflation has seen the Lebanese pound lose more than 90% of its value in less than two years — and provide them with a chance for a better future.

“It’s scary when you’re a parent, you’re scared and you say, OK, I need to save my kids,” said Maalouf.

The transition was easier for 47-year-old Elbacha and her family. They had bought a vacation home in Cyprus years ago in the town of Paralimni on the island’s east coast and felt they already had a footing here.

Her elder daughter, Stephanie, has been studying at a university in Paris for two years now. Her younger daughter, 17-year-old Morgane, was fortunate to get into Cyprus’ only French-speaking school in Nicosia, the capital.

Elbacha and her husband, also an architect, have set up a company in Cyprus and are both working. They have a sense of obligation to the country that has welcomed them, she said.

“We want to be feeling like we are not illegal in the country,” she said. Cyprus has helped them “in every sense, and it’s like we have to return this.”

Elbacha is lucky, she says, especially when she remembers how powerless many Lebanese feel in the face of constant feuds and bickering among the political elite. Her home in Beirut sustained minor damage in the Aug. 4, 2020 port explosion, mostly broken glass. None of the four of them were hurt but some of her friends and relatives fared much worse.

Later that month, the family moved to Cyprus. The first five months here, she remembers feelings of guilt, like she was “betraying my country,” she said.

Maalouf, who also ended up with her family in Paralimni, has little faith things will turn around in Lebanon anytime soon, despite upcoming general elections. “I’ve been hearing this since I was a teenager. Things will get better. We’ll see and things never get better,” she said.

For its proximity to Lebanon, Cyprus is in many ways ideal for both Maalouf and Elbacha. They can easily visit family and friends back in Beirut.

“The people of Cyprus are very warm and welcoming,” said Maalouf. “We don’t feel like strangers here.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

UN Secretary General Throws Shade on Israel from Lebanon

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, visited Lebanon on December 20, 2021 to show support for the country as it continued fail on multiple fronts. Already floundering due to an economic crisis, Lebanon’s falling fortunes are being exacerbated by the pandemic since March 2020, the explosion in the port that damaged much of the capital in August 2020 and infighting between various factions that make up the country’s political landscape and demographic mix.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Herald

UN leader says more aid needed for crisis-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday the international community has not done enough to support Lebanon, grappling with a dire economic crisis and home to over 1 million Syrian refugees. The UN leader urged more support at the start of a three-day visit to the small Mediterranean country.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyprus#Hezbollah#Economy#Lebanese People#Paralimni#Ap#European#The European Union
rigzone.com

Exxon Begins Glaucus-2 Well Drilling Off Cyprus

ExxonMobil started drilling an appraisal well in Block 10 off Cyprus, weeks after issues were raised by Turkey over the award of Block 5. Supermajor ExxonMobil has started drilling the Glaucus-2 appraisal well in Block 10 offshore Cyprus just weeks after issues were raised by Turkey over the award of Block 5.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.  Abbas's conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank. 
MIDDLE EAST
Shropshire Star

Satellite images show damage after Israeli missile strike on Syrian port

The port of Latakia was hit by a missile which caused major damage and started a blaze on Tuesday. Satellite images taken this week over the Syrian port of Latakia show the smouldering wreckage after a reported Israeli missile strike, hours after firefighters contained a massive blaze. The raid launched...
MILITARY
Oil & Gas Journal

ExxonMobil spuds well offshore Cyprus

ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Cyprus (Offshore) spudded the Glaucus-2 well in Block 10, in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus. The block borders Egypt's Shorouk concession and covers 635,554 acres (2,572 sq km). The well is being drilled by the Stena Forth drilling rig to confirm the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Turkish govt expands probe targeting Istanbul city staff

A Turkish court accepted an indictment against suspects from a religious association Thursday in a case that could have political and legal repercussions on the opposition-held Istanbul municipality.The trial against 23 people involved with DIAYDER, which stands for Religious Scholars Mutual Aid and Solidarity Association, for purported links to outlawed Kurdish militants will begin on Feb. 18. Nine of the defendants are in pre-trial detention and some are said to work for the Istanbul municipality.The indictment as well as an Interior Ministry probe announced Sunday against hundreds of municipal staff for alleged terror links has prompted worries that the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Thousands flee homes in Syria after Turkish bombardments

Thousands of people in northeast Syria have fled their homes after Turkish bombing over the last week, in what rights groups warn is the largest wave of displacement since Ankara’s incursion into Kurdish-held territory in 2019.The closure of the main United Nationsaid crossing into the battle-ravaged area has hampered efforts to address the worsening humanitarian crisis.  Just a handful of coronavirus testing kits are available at the moment despite the new Omicron variant taking hold, while medical, water, food and farming supplies are also said to be critically low.The sole civilian border point between Northeast Syria and Iraq was closed in...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

702K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy