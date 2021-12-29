ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Henderson community mourns late Senator Harry Reid

By Victoria Saha
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ckbl_0dY1eJkR00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson community came together to remember Harry Reid after the former U.S Senator died Tuesday night.

Senator Reid went to school in the Henderson area, and those who admired him in the community are being hit hard by his loss.

The owner of Johnny Mac’s tells 8 News Now’s Victoria Saha that how no matter how powerful Sen. Reid became in politics, he always remembered his Henderson roots.

“There was always a little buzz that he was coming in and everybody was looking forward to it, he shook everybody’s hand, he was very nice,” owner of Johnny Mac’s John McGinty said.

Sen. Reid started his career as an attorney for the city of Henderson before stepping into the political world, all while helping Southern Nevada grow.

“He watched Henderson go from a railroad stop on the way to the Hoover Dam to a thriving metropolis,” said RJ Leemus of Las Vegas, before cheering a drink to the senator, “Nevada and America are better because Harry Reid served us.”

Reid served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years, including eight years as Democratic majority leader, and was the longest-serving senator in Nevada history when he retired in 2017.

Reid died after a 4-year fight with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 8

Elizabeth Marie Anne Spraggins
3d ago

He was listed by the CCP as "friendly", along with Sisolak. He sold us out to unnecessary lockdowns, mandates, and economic crucifixion. His departure will most definitely NOT be mourned.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Henderson, NV
Government
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

#VEGASNYE: Counting down to 2022 across the nation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People across the nation watched the Countdown to 2022 to welcome in the New Year. There was a spectacular fireworks show on the Strip with fireworks being launched from the rooftops of eight resort properties, including the newly opened Resorts World. Friday night in Las Vegas and the Strip and downtown […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Nevada#Henderson Community#8 News#The U S Senate#Democratic#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
8 News Now

8 News Now

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy