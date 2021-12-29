Henderson community mourns late Senator Harry Reid

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson community came together to remember Harry Reid after the former U.S Senator died Tuesday night.

Senator Reid went to school in the Henderson area, and those who admired him in the community are being hit hard by his loss.

The owner of Johnny Mac’s tells 8 News Now’s Victoria Saha that how no matter how powerful Sen. Reid became in politics, he always remembered his Henderson roots.

“There was always a little buzz that he was coming in and everybody was looking forward to it, he shook everybody’s hand, he was very nice,” owner of Johnny Mac’s John McGinty said.

Sen. Reid started his career as an attorney for the city of Henderson before stepping into the political world, all while helping Southern Nevada grow.

“He watched Henderson go from a railroad stop on the way to the Hoover Dam to a thriving metropolis,” said RJ Leemus of Las Vegas, before cheering a drink to the senator, “Nevada and America are better because Harry Reid served us.”

Reid served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years, including eight years as Democratic majority leader, and was the longest-serving senator in Nevada history when he retired in 2017.

Reid died after a 4-year fight with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

