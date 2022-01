Royal Nation! Our Roy Girls Basketball hosts Box Elder in a Varsity Only Endowment Game TODAY Friday, Dec 31st at 1:00 PM in the Lower (Aux) Gym. The b-ball gate will open for fans at 12:00 PM and state endowment gate costs are $6 flat rate for everyone ages 6-64, this includes RHS and BEHS students where it’s an endowment game. Senior Citizens age 65+ and young kids ages 5 and under are free. Only UHSAA passes are accepted for the endowment game and admit holder plus one. We don’t use online ticketing and so guests will pay right at the gym gate where cash, check, and credit card are accepted.

ROY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO