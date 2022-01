WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — How big is your imagination? Possibly a lot smaller than when you were younger, but owners of the newly opened Nexus Game Lounge are looking to reignite your imagination through games. Well, one thing is for sure, I’ve never seen anything like this in town, and Operations Manager, Utah Robertson says […]

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO