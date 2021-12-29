ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Here’s how to stream Times Square’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

By Angel Colquitt
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HICc7_0dY1chx100

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Are you looking for a way to watch the Ball Drop in Time’s Square but you don’t have cable, or maybe even a TV? Don’t stress about it. Nowadays you can watch it from a laptop or your phone for free.

Here’s how:

Get your device that you would like to stream on. This could be your phone, laptop or another device that has internet access. Next, go to the Times Square website that is linked here . Then you simply click the livestream that will show up as a video on the website page.

Atlanta cancels New Year’s Eve celebration due to COVID concerns

Festivities for the event start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and last until 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. There will be no commercials to wait through and more information on the schedule for the event you can check out the link here.

The New Year’s Eve ball has been part of the Times Square tradition since 1907, though people have gathered to celebrate the holiday in the area since as early as 1904.

The design has been changed a total of seven times over the years. The first ball for the event was 700-pounds and made of iron and wood. It contained 100 lightbulbs. The current ball weighs over 11,000 pounds, is 12 feet in diameter and is covered in Waterford Crystal triangles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Limited revelers return to Times Square to usher in 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City readied to embrace the new year — and bid good riddance to another pandemic-marred 12 months — as it prepared to revive its annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. It did so as an uneasy nation tried to muster optimism that the worst days of the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Ball Drop#Weather#Wsav#Covid#Festivities#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

Times Square Ready For Another Smaller New Year’s Eve Celebration, New York COVID Cases Continue To Rise

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has reported a surge in COVID cases just as many will gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The state recorded an all-time daily record of positive cases Thursday – more than 74,000. The positivity rate was more than 22%. The party in Times Square will be scaled-down Friday for the second year in a row. Mayor-elect Eric Adams hopes his new COVID plan will work so traditions like this can return to normal in 2022, CBS2’s John Dias reported. On the final day of 2021, Times Square is reminiscent of 2020 as the city prepares for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Department Of Sanitation Crews Sweep Times Square After New Year’s Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sanitation crews got right to work cleaning up Times Square after the ball drop Saturday. About 15,000 people celebrated the new year instead of the usual 60,000 because of the pandemic. Sanitation crews still had plenty of confetti to sweep off the streets. Revelers were required to be vaccinated and masked, and had more room to spread out this year. Last year, spectators were not allowed in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Sports
92.7 The Block

COVID canceling New Year’s Eve plans again this year

What are you doing on New Year’s Eve? It looked like New Year’s Eve was going to be “normal” again.  That’s kind of changed. The omicron and delta COVID variants are coming to the party too. What are your plans? Cities around the country are canceling New Year’s Eve plans or have decided to scale […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

ABC Makes Decision on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
TVLine

Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS LA

LL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After testing positive for COVID-19, hip-hop singer LL Cool J has canceled his performance in “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.” The actor and rapper were expected to perform from Times Square in New York before midnight on Friday. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

NYPD Makes Final Security Preparations For New Year’s Eve In Times Square, Barricades In Place

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is finalizing security plans for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square Friday night. Even with thousands of people expected, it will be scaled down because of the pandemic. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, the countdown to 2022 will be smaller than pre-pandemic festivities: Vaccinated and masked revelers only. The usual crowd of about 60,000 people crammed in for the celebration will be down to about 15,000 to allow for social distancing. It’s another COVID precaution as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly. “I hope that everything goes well, because I think it’s strange compared to other years,” said tourist...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy