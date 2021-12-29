Here’s how to stream Times Square’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Are you looking for a way to watch the Ball Drop in Time’s Square but you don’t have cable, or maybe even a TV? Don’t stress about it. Nowadays you can watch it from a laptop or your phone for free.

Here’s how:

Get your device that you would like to stream on. This could be your phone, laptop or another device that has internet access. Next, go to the Times Square website that is linked here . Then you simply click the livestream that will show up as a video on the website page.

Festivities for the event start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and last until 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. There will be no commercials to wait through and more information on the schedule for the event you can check out the link here.

The New Year’s Eve ball has been part of the Times Square tradition since 1907, though people have gathered to celebrate the holiday in the area since as early as 1904.

The design has been changed a total of seven times over the years. The first ball for the event was 700-pounds and made of iron and wood. It contained 100 lightbulbs. The current ball weighs over 11,000 pounds, is 12 feet in diameter and is covered in Waterford Crystal triangles.

