It’s official folks, December is drawing to a close and another apocalyptic year lies ahead of us. This time of year calls for reflection, so I wanted to talk about a show I’ve had some opinions about for a while now. The Hollow was a Netflix original cartoon that aired in June of 2018. It was also a point of great disappointment for me, as it had an interesting premise brought down by poor execution. Now, I’m only speaking about the first season, because I haven’t seen the second. And while the show didn’t work for me, the general reception seems to be positive. But enough about that, because I’m not here to rag on a show I didn’t like. I’m here to talk about a trope that appears in the first season, the trope of: “It was a game all along.”

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO