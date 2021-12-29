ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestinian Leader Abbas Visits Israel's Gantz in Rare Trip

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM - Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas visited Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday during a rare trip to Israel for what Gantz's department said were talks on security and civil matters. Gantz told Abbas that he intended to 'continue to promote actions to strengthen confidence in the economic...

