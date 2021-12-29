ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World oil demand in 2022 will grow by 4 million bpd: Russian Deputy PM

Cover picture for the articleMoscow [Russia], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): World oil consumption is expected to grow by 4.5-5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, and in 2022 it will increase...

dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
milwaukeesun.com

Energy-starved Lebanon to rebuild pipeline to import Egyptian gas

Lebanon energy minister Walid Fayad has begun two projects to aid the flow of natural gas from Egypt. The projects are aimed at improving electricity production and helping increase the country's oil reserves. The revival of the Arab Gas Pipeline, which has been out of service since before Syria's 10-year...
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
FXStreet.com

Crude Oil: Year-End with continued demand

Omicron did a bit of a mess at the end of 2021, with oil too. Will crude oil break new price records in the New Year 2022? What do you guys reckon?. Yesterday, crude oil prices ended modestly higher after a volatile session with amplitudes increased by closing trades, as US crude inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels – more than expected – which is a positive sign for demand.
milwaukeesun.com

Russia keeps stockpiling gold & foreign currency

The country holds the world's fifth-largest forex reserves. Russian foreign exchange holdings grew by 0.7% over the week ending December 24, reaching $630.5 billion, according to the latest data from the central bank. Russia holds the world's fifth-largest forex reserves. In monetary terms, the weekly growth of the country's international...
AFP

Energy costs soar in 2021, fuelled by political unrest

Energy prices soared in 2021 -- with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon all shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers. The "steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021", noted Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht. The most spectacular surge was that of Europe's reference gas price, Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros per megawatt hour in December -- 10 times higher compared with the start of the year. The spike has been fuelled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one third of Europe's gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
milwaukeesun.com

European court urges Russia to suspend dissolution of NGO Memorial

Europe's top court has sounded the alarm over a Moscow court's decision to liquidate a prominent rights organization. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has called on Russia to suspend the court-ordered dissolution of the non-governmental organization (NGO) Memorial, citing a rule designed to prevent ?irreparable harm.?. "The Court...
POLITICS
milwaukeesun.com

How China fights to alleviate energy shortages

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese economy has quickly bounced back from the setback of an energy crunch that caught the world off guard amid the continuous fight against COVID-19 in 2021. The tight supply and high demand for power, a dilemma besetting China's power industry since the start...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas says oil demand recovery to remain fragile

The demand recovery remains fragile and uncertain due to the emergence of new COVID-19 variants that trigger fresh waves of lock-downs, it said. Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas said on December 28 that oil demand recovery remains fragile due to the spread of the new COVID-19 variants. “The path towards...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Climb as Supply Wrestles Demand

OPEC+ resists calls to increase output as Omicron weighs on demand. Oil continues to test key technical levels as bulls strive to break above critical resistance. As global lockdowns continue to weigh on risk sentiment, rising geopolitical tensions combined with an optimistic perspective surrounding the global economic recovery has forced Oil prices into a well-defined range, currently providing support and resistance for the short-term move.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Oil may hit $100 in 2022 as US energy independence dwindles

Energy prices exploded in 2021, and 2022 may bring a repeat unless the Biden administration changes its anti-fossil fuel agenda. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.67 +0.15 +0.28%. Canceled pipelines and drilling moratoriums have created a toxic environment for U.S. oil and gas investment. Because of this, the U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

China Oil Demand Seen Peaking In 2030

Crude oil demand in China is set to peak in 2030, until then driven by robust petrochemicals demand, research from state oil giant CNPC has suggested. This is a revision on 2020 research from the same organization, CNPC Economics & Technology Research Institute, which at the time saw oil demand peaking at 730 million tons annually in 2025. Now, the institute expects demand to peak at 780 million tons, Reuters has reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

