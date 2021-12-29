Jags request to interview Colts DC Matt Eberflus, Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett

The Jacksonville Jaguars have sent out several requests to interview multiple NFL assistants and among them are some familiar faces like Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Of course, Eberflus is a name fans know from within the AFC South division as he’s been on Indy’s staff dating back to when Frank Reich was named their head coach in 2018. However, before his stop with the Colts, Eberflus was a linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10) and Dallas Cowboys (2011-15). He also held a defensive passing game coordinator role with Dallas as well from 2016-17.

As for Hackett, fans will remember him from his time as the Jags offensive coordinator under Doug Marrone from 2016-18. He had worked with Marrone dating back to 2010 at Syracuse and followed Marrone along the way as he made a stop in Buffalo with the Bills and served as Marrone’s offensive coordinator there from 2013-14.

Hackett was a part of a Jaguars staff that got the best out of Blake Bortles, which helped propel them to the AFC Championship in 2017. Unfortunately, that success didn’t translate to the following year and Hackett was fired as a result. However, after his Jags tenure, he found his way to Green Bay with coach Matt LaFleur where he’s aided the team in being one of the most dangerous offenses in football and has been endorsed by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, of these two candidates, fans may lean to Hackett as Trevor Lawrence’s future is the key to the Jags’ success. However, Eberflus has been a part of a successful Colts team that has excelled in drafting good talent and developing it.