ROGERS, Ark. — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is collecting new toy and clothing donations for children impacted by the tornado outbreak in Kentucky. Donations can be made at the center for non-profits in Rogers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 20 or on Tuesday, December 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. The non-profit will return to Kentucky by the end of the week.

13 DAYS AGO