ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Steve Perry Shares Festive New Visualizer For “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve”

By Jamie Reddy
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Perry, the former frontman of Journey, has joined the wagon and released his own holiday album, The Season. However, what makes this album stand out amongst the others is that...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Steve Perry Shares New Video For 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is feeling the holiday spirit, releasing a new video for his version of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas". The track is included on Perry's holiday album The Season, released last month. Perry says the album's eight tracks "were my favorites growing up" and "hold...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

The Flaming Lips Announce Postponement Of New Year’s Eve 2021 Performances To 2022

The legendary band, The Flaming Lips, have followed suit on what many performers are doing during this time of year and have postponed their New Year’s Eve shows and have moved their performances to well off into next year, on Feb 19 and 20, which happens to be President’s Day Weekend. The venue announced on Instagram that the safety of all people involved is the most priority, stating “The Flaming Lips and The Caverns are heartbroken to deliver this news, and we know you’re no doubt sad to read it, but the health and safety of guests, staff, crew and everyone on stage is of utmost importance”. This would be in reference with the rising cases of COVID-19, which was expected to occur for this time of year.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

LL Cool J Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

The rap star was scheduled to perform at the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022, before testing positive for Covid-19. In a statement to his fans, LL Cool J said, “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!”.The event, taking place in New York’s Times Square, will go on with performances from Journey and Karol G.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Alesso And Katy Perry Release Catchy New Song “When I’m Gone”

Katy Perry teams up with Alesso to bring an EDM style to New Years. The video features a cyberpunk aesthetic including industrial environments as well as robots and glitched text. The song revolves around not being able to move on and the feelings that come when a special person still holds a place in your heart even when apart. The somber lyrics are paired with a cheerful EDM beat that makes you want to dance the night away.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Perry
mxdwn.com

Phish Announces ‘Dinner And A Movie’ Livestream Event After Canceling New Year’s Eve Shows

In place of their canceled shows at Madison Square Garden, Phish will ring in the new year with a special free livestream show on New Year’s Eve at 8:30 p.m. ET on their YouTube channel, LivePhish.com, and SiriusXM’s Phish Radio. It will take place from The Ninth Cube. It will also feature three full sets and is part of Phish’s “Dinner and a Movie” series. The band also provided complimentary recipes for fans to cook at home. The lemon-infused menu includes Trey Anastasio’s special lemonade, a whole roasted chicken with lemon and herbs, a lemon pasta for vegetarians, and lemon bars for desert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

Ezra Koenig Talks To Mark Hoppus About New Vampire Weekend

Mark Hoppus recently sat down and interviewed fellow After School Radio host Ezra Koenig. Koenig spoke about Vampire Weekend’s next album amongst other interesting topics. While Koenig doesn’t have a clear idea of when the new album will be finished, he did confirm that the band is working on a new album and almost have “an album’s worth of songs”. Koenig also explained how their Vampire Weekend’s song for season two of I Think You Should Leave came about and how he felt about seeing his friend Alana Haim on the big screen as the lead of Licorice Pizza.
MUSIC
musicfestnews.com

No Resolutions Festival: The SAFE New Year’s Eve Solution

No Resolutions Festival: The SAFE New Year’s Eve Solution. The days surrounding New Year’s Eve are full of awesome fun, drinking, music, other recreational activities, and friends, but…. Getting to those events can be hazardous to your health. Even if you yourself are stone cold sober, you know...
FESTIVAL
artsatl.org

What to see, do and hear: New Year’s Eve offerings, Indigo Girls and much more

Hometown favorites The Indigo Girls perform Friday and Saturday with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall. The group, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, helped spark the lauded Decatur folk scene before exploding onto the national map with the hit “Closer To Fine” in 1989. They are the only duo with top 40 titles on the Billboard 200 in each of the past four decades. Vaccinations or a recent negative Covid test are mandated to attend. Tickets start at $39.50.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journey
mxdwn.com

Thursday’s Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark” Featuring Gwarsenio Hall To Benefit Band After Postponement Of Remaining Holiday Shows

Thursday, alongside Jordan Olds, aka Gwarsenio Hall, covered Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” for a Two Minutes to Late Night video to help fund cancer treatment for actor Andy Bustillos back in June. Bustillos played the “2005 Scene Kid” on the talk show. Since his appearance, he had been diagnosed with Stage 3C germ cell testicular cancer. After performing it on the show, the cover had not been released, however, the creators of Two Minutes to Late Night have made it available on Bandcamp for fans to listen to buy and listen to. Proceeds from the single will go to the band.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Dirty Honey Share Icy Cover Of Prince’ “Let’s Go Crazy”

The cover leaves the upbeat sound behind and replaces it with harder riffs and a stronger rock style than the original. The band teased the release in a series of Instagram posts playing songs related to the word crazy such as Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train, Heart’s Crazy on You, Patsy Cline’s Crazy, and Gnarls Barkley’s Crazy. Each post shows one purple letter on a black background and together spell out the word Crazy. The official video will premiere during the NHL’s Winter Classic.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Crosses by Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez Share New Cover of Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses”

Crosses (†††), known for their somber and wicked tracks, brings their style to an 80s classic with their cover of Q Lazzarus’ Goodbye Horses. This is the 2nd single released since the duo teased they were working in the studio back in March and June with their 2020 cover of Cause & Effect’s The Beginning of the End being the first. Goodbye Horses, originally made popular in the 1991 film Silence of the Lambs, is given a rendition that takes the retro 90s mood and brings the song into the new decade with a sound that feels authentic, yet fresh. Composed of Deftones’ frontman Chino Moreno and Far’s guitarist Shaun Lopez, the duo put together a track that features a dark synth and an ethereal chorus that adds a cyberpunk aesthetic to an established classic. In direct contrast with their last release The Beginning of the End, which features a more upbeat and modern sound to the Cause & Effect single, Goodbye Horses provides a darker mood which should be a more familiar sound for fans of their self-titled album. This cover breathes new life into the original song by highlighting the parts that made the original great, instead of breaking it down and creating a brand new version. It keeps the slow and somber sound of the original as well as the emphasis on the philosophically driven lyrics. It then adds a twist with a dark synth throughout that creates and enhances a haunting atmosphere. The landscape of the song changes from a cool drive at night with the top down while thinking about life to a cool drive while running away from an unseen threat. With a balance between the original song and the synth rock sound Crosses (†††) is known for, this cover sounds relevant, but in the end you can still tell that it’s Q Lazzarus. Be on the lookout for more releases from Crosses (†††) coming in Spring 2022.
MUSIC
wgnradio.com

Steve and Johnnie’s 2021 New Year’s Eve Special!

WGN Radio Legends Steve King and Johnnie Putman are back to celebrate the New Year! To kick off the show Steve and Johnnie are joined by longtime friend Dr. Patrick Crispen, Director of Educational Technology, Keck School of Medicine of USC. Dr. Crispen who was a member of their cybersquad from their “Website Wednesday Night” show for 19 years, gave a technology wrap up for 2021 and what to look for in the new year. Next up was the “Moondog” Gary Colabouno, owner of Moondog Buys Comics, to discuss collectibles and pop culture collecting from the past year. Following Gary was WGN’s new Chicago Afternoon News host Lisa Dent, to talk about her new show starting this Monday, January 3rd, airing weekdays from 2pm-6pm on WGN in 2022. Later on Steve and Johnnie were joined by Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, Tom Appel, to discuss all things cars from 2021 and what to look for in 2022. Finally the two were joined by singer Lisa McClowry and and Buckingham’s Lead singer Carl Giammarese to talk about how they meet and why they decided to team up on a song. Later on Steve and Johnnie debut Lisa and Carl’s new song, “I will Love You Forever”.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
mxdwn.com

Moon Tooth Share Psychedelic New Song And Video “The Conduit”

Metal band, Moon Tooth, released their new song “The Conduit” earlier this month and graced us with what is considered a “Psychedelic” performance video, accompanying the release. The song itself is a jam packed song, loads of energy and strong vocals all smashed in three minutes. Guitarist Nick Lee said, “Ray wrote this psychotic tune all around a Zvex Fuzz Factory. He’s great at writing a whole song around a weird tuning or a bizarre tone and he totally went for it on this one! We all loved it and, with a little nudge from Josh, John wrote some of the most over the top lyrics with a totally new vibe for him.” From the sound of that the “weird tuning” and “bizarre tone” turned into a sound musical and visual experience for the band and the fans to experience over and over.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Grimes Teases Possible Collaboration With The Weeknd, Discusses Celebrity Culture And Music Industry

Shortly after releasing her visually appealing music video for “Player of Games,” Grimes has teased fans that a new collaboration with The Weeknd could be a possibility in the future.“Hmmmm surprises for yalls … It’s called Sci Fi,” she told fans asking about the possibility on her official Discord server. “Player of Games” was co-produced by one of The Weeknd’s frequent collaborators Illangelo and the music video was directed by the Weeknd’s After Hours music video director Anton Tammi. This could lead to that collaboration coming to fruition.
MUSIC
Variety

Betty White’s 100th Birthday Movie Celebration Still Going Ahead

Updated: The Fathom theatrical event “Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration” will still move ahead as planned, producers of the movie announced following White’s death two weeks before what would have been her landmark birthday. Producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein wrote, “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s 6 Best Musical Moments

Betty White, who racked up an extensive list of accolades during her iconic career in show business, died Friday at age 99. Among her many accomplishments was a 2011 Grammy Award for best spoken word album for a recording of her book If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t). Also, the Guinness Book of World Records in 2013 said she held the record for longest TV career for an entertainer (female). But America’s sweetheart also shared her talent for singing (and rapping!) with the world throughout the years. We’ve rounded up six of her best musical moments below. 1. “Getting to...
THEATER & DANCE
E! News

Former Mickey Mouse Club Member Tiffini Hale Dead at 46

Tiffini Hale, a former cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, has died. She was 46. The actress passed away on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, according to her former co-stars and fellow members of the Disney Channel pop group The Party. "It is with the heaviest of broken...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy