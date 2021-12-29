Prep Basketball: Maurina Street's big game leads Milbank girls past Dell Rapids

MILBANK — Maurina Street’s 22 points and 11 rebounds lifted Milbank to a 49-43 high school girls basketball win over Dell Rapids on Tuesday.

Isabella Anderson contributed 11 points and Tyra Berry nine points and five assists for the Bulldogs, who improved to 3-2 on the season.

Haileigh Barnhart scored 11 points and Maggie Schmidt 10 for the Quarriers (0-6). They each added five rebounds.

• Canby, Minn. 54, St. Clair, Minn. 40 — Aidyn Bruns and Maya Wente each produced 16 points and Kortney Leppke 14 to spark the Lancers (5-4) to victory in the Southwest Minnesota State Invite.

Bruns and Wente each also swiped 15 rebounds. Ryan Hansen added 10 rebounds and Wente four blocks and three steals.

Boys Basketball

• Dell Rapids 55, Milbank 53 — Dell Rapids survived a last-second shot by Milbank to hold on for the non-confence win.

Brayden Pankonen and Jack Henry each tallied 15 points and Camden Justice 10 for Dell Rapids (2-1). Henry also snared seven rebounds and Shane Stone and Landon Ruesink each six. Pankonen also had four steals.

Bennett Schwenn finished with 17 points, Wylie Mursu 10 points and 10 rebounds and Garrett Mertens 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Milbank (2-2).

• Bridgewater-Emery 58, Waubay-Summit 41 — Sam Hofer’s 25 points carried Bridgewater-Emery to to the win in the Hoop City Classic at the Corn Palace. Sutton Arend added 11 points and Camdyn Stotereau nine for the Huskies (3-2).

Damon Opdahl led the Mustangs (3-1) with 16 points. Sonny Marquart chipped in with eight, Jackson Wohlleber seven and Jonathan Johnston six. Opdahl and JT Gulbraa each pulled down four rebounds.

• Warner 57, Florence-Henry 41 — Warner upped its record to 3-2 with the non-conference win.

Mehki Keller and Tegan Sumner each scored 13 points for Florence-Henry (2-2).

• Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 94, Lake Preston 40 — Oldham-Ramona-Rutland improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Dakota Valley Conference with the victory over Lake Preston (1-4, 0-3).

Will Matson scored 24 points, Orion Albertson 23 and Kadyn Gehrels 12 for ORR.

Lake Preston received 14 points from Josh McMasters and 10 from Riley Casper.

Other Tuesday South Dakota Scores

Girls Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Herreid-Selby Area 28

Brandon Valley 61, Tea Area 60

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Campbell County, Wyo. 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Chester 57

Elk Point-Jefferson 53, Irene-Wakonda 49

Gayville-Volin 36, Alcester-Hudson 23

Langford Area 55, Iroquois-Doland 53

Lyman 69, Timber Lake 66

Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 50, Miller 14

Tri-Valley 57, Garretson 42

Winner 56, Bon Homme 17

Chadron Rotary-George Watson Holiday Classic

Chadron, Neb. 43, Custer 17

Parkston Classic

Dakota Valley 67, Corsica-Stickney 66

Parkston 58, Viborg-Hurley 51

Sully Buttes 43, Menno 20

Boys Basketball

Bison 82, Tiospaye Topa 61

Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Chester 46

Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Irene-Wakonda 38

Gayville-Volin 66, Alcester-Hudson 31

Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 67, Miller 37

Timber Lake 71, Lyman 67

White River 58, Aberdeen Christian 48

Winner 69, Bon Homme 31

Chadron Rotary-George Watson Holiday Classic

Chadron, Neb. 62, Custer 36

Hoop City Classic

Canistota 65, Gregory 59

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61, Mitchell 53

Yankton 79, Campbell County, Wyo. 51

Parkston Classic

Dakota Valley 76, Platte-Geddes 41

McCook Central-Montrose 54, Corsica-Stickney 51

Parkston 65, Sully Buttes 56

