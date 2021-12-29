Holiday Bowl at Petco Park called off due to players’ COVID outbreak

SAN DIEGO — What was set to be a historic Holiday Bowl football game at Petco Park has been called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak among players, according to the teams slated to play Tuesday.

The UCLA Bruins said on Twitter just a few hours before kickoff that the team “is unable to participate in tonight’s San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program.”

“Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season,” North Carolina State, UCLA’s scheduled opponent, wrote on Twitter . “We were informed a short time ago that our opponent would be unable to play this evening.”

Fox College Football, which was set to broadcast the game, confirmed the news as well .

According to Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman , the Bruins were down to just a couple eligible interior defensive lineman and had been prepared to play with a shoestring unit before having more “COVID issues” Tuesday.

The game would have been Petco Park’s first-ever football matchup , and the stadium had been transformed in order to house a gridiron. The stadium will get more chances, though: it has a contract to host five Holiday Bowl games.

FOX 5 has reached out to event organizers for information on any potential attempts to reschedule the game or otherwise compensate ticketholders.

The Holiday Bowl is the latest in a series of NCAA football games canceled in the past week due to coronavirus complications. Elsewhere, the NHL has entered a temporary shutdown in hopes of avoiding further spread of the virus among players.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

