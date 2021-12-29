World oil demand in 2022 will grow by 4 million bpd: Russian Deputy PM

Germany on Friday is shutting down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic power.The decision to phase out nuclear power and shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy was first taken by the center-left government of Gerhard Schroeder in 2002.His successor, Angela Merkel reversed her decision to extend the lifetime of Germany’s nuclear plants in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan and set 2022 as the final deadline for shutting them down.The three reactors now being...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO