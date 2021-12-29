ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

World oil demand in 2022 will grow by 4 million bpd: Russian Deputy PM

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoscow [Russia], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): World oil consumption is expected to grow by 4.5-5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, and in 2022 it will increase...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Europe falling into trap of green energy policy, expert says

Energy crunch will be as stubborn as the stubborn EU attempts to ratchet up green energy standards. Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants on Friday, in a move to halve the country's remaining nuclear capacity. The measure comes despite the worst ever energy crises the European region has experienced.
Person
Alexander Novak
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Finnish President says Russian proposals for NATO challenge European security

Helsinki [Finland], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday that Europe should not be merely listening to Russia and NATO discussing a new security architecture for Europe, which he said was in conflict with the current order. "We must ... be careful about what is being talked...
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
AFP

Energy costs soar in 2021, fuelled by political unrest

Energy prices soared in 2021 -- with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon all shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers. The "steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021", noted Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht. The most spectacular surge was that of Europe's reference gas price, Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros per megawatt hour in December -- 10 times higher compared with the start of the year. The spike has been fuelled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one third of Europe's gas.
The Independent

Germany shuts down half of its remaining nuclear plants

Germany on Friday is shutting down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic power.The decision to phase out nuclear power and shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy was first taken by the center-left government of Gerhard Schroeder in 2002.His successor, Angela Merkel reversed her decision to extend the lifetime of Germany’s nuclear plants in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan and set 2022 as the final deadline for shutting them down.The three reactors now being...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia's Gas Pivot to China Poses Challenge for Europe

Gazprom, Russia's giant state-owned energy company, is slated to finalize an agreement in 2022 for a second huge natural gas pipeline running from Siberia to China, marking yet another stage in what energy analysts and Western diplomats say is a fast-evolving gas pivot to Asia by Moscow. They see the...
investing.com

Crude Oil: Year-End With Continued Demand

Omicron did a bit of a mess at the end of 2021, with oil too. Will crude oil break new price records in 2022?. Yesterday, crude oil prices ended modestly higher after a volatile session with amplitudes increased by closing trades, as U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels – more than expected – which is a positive sign for demand.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis

Despite the European energy crunch, Russian imports aren?t being boosted. The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually brings Russian gas to Europe, reversed its flow last week, adding pressure to an already tight European gas market as winter demand peaks. Instead of flowing to Europe, where energy prices are skyrocketing as a...
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas says oil demand recovery to remain fragile

The demand recovery remains fragile and uncertain due to the emergence of new COVID-19 variants that trigger fresh waves of lock-downs, it said. Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas said on December 28 that oil demand recovery remains fragile due to the spread of the new COVID-19 variants. “The path towards...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Under Scrutiny

BERLIN - With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia - especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus. But the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure network...
FOXBusiness

Oil may hit $100 in 2022 as US energy independence dwindles

Energy prices exploded in 2021, and 2022 may bring a repeat unless the Biden administration changes its anti-fossil fuel agenda. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.67 +0.15 +0.28%. Canceled pipelines and drilling moratoriums have created a toxic environment for U.S. oil and gas investment. Because of this, the U.S....
