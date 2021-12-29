ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate change may have another man-made cause

Daily Advance
 3 days ago

Is it me or does it just not seem like Christmas anymore without the Christmas(y) weather? You know, the kind we had in the past when we were young sprouts and the cold spritzed dark late-October to mid-November days with sleet and snow and maybe an icicle or two?....

Daily Hampshire Gazette

Guest Columnist Bob Couch: Another viewpoint on climate change

For the past several years we have been bombarded with sound bites that are used to persuade and scare rather than inform, especially with regard to our changing climate. Fortunately, the Gazette has announced it is raising funds to explore the climate change theory more deeply. I hope this means that other viewpoints will be presented.
MIT Technology Review

Another tool in the fight against climate change: storytelling

It might sound strange to think of storytelling as a climate solution, but after spending five years documenting 1,001 voices on climate change in 20 countries, I believe one of the most powerful forms of climate action is to listen deeply to people already affected by the crisis. To ensure that solutions actually help communities most at risk, we must first hear their stories.
ENVIRONMENT
vineyardgazette.com

The Tragic Consequences of Climate Change

In terms of climate change, 2021 was a chaotic and destructive year with almost constant record-breaking extreme weather events. The heat wave in western Canada last summer exceeded what models predicted as possible this soon. It was 121.3 degrees Fahrenheit in Lytton, British Columbia, on June 29. Over the next few days the town burned to the ground in a wildfire. Wildfires across the globe, spurred by the higher temperatures, pumped 146 per cent more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in 2021 than the emissions from all the European Union countries combined. Torrential rain events flooded more parts of the world than ever. In some places, more rain fell in just a few days than normally falls in an entire year. Massachusetts saw its wettest July ever — by a lot. We just witnessed horrific tornados rip across Kentucky and other states, leaving 165 miles of debris and devastation. These new levels of extreme weather have been made possible by the destabilizing effect the burning of fossil fuels has had on our atmosphere.
WEST TISBURY, MA
The Independent

Psychologist made MBE for work on public attitudes to climate change

An environmental psychologist has been made an MBE for her research into public perception of the climate crisis and shifting patterns of consumer behaviour.Professor Lorraine Whitmarsh, from the University of Bath was recognised in the New Year Honours list for her work in areas including meat consumption, energy use, waste reduction and low-carbon technologies.Prof Whitmarsh is also the director of the Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) – a collaboration between academics at the universities of Cardiff, Manchester, York, East Anglia and Bath and charity Climate Outreach.In 2021, she joined the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, which advises...
ENVIRONMENT
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
Davenport Journal

Woman quarantined herself for five hours after finding out mid-flight that she had COVID-19 – “There was 150 people on the flight and my biggest fear was giving it to them”

According to the statement, the teacher quarantined herself in the plane’s bathroom for five hours after finding out that she had COVID-19. Her throat began to hurt about halfway through her flight. She had brought some rapid test kits with her in case she needed them while traveling. “I just took my Coronavirus rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within two seconds, the test came back positive,” the woman said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Advance

Resolve in 2022 to fear God, keep his commandments

“Now all has been heard; here is the conclusion of the matter: Fear God and keep His commandments, for this is the duty of all mankind.” — Ecclesiastes 12:13. Have you made your New Year’s resolutions yet? It is much easier to envision good resolutions than to make them. Setting a goal or making a resolution is one thing; sticking to it is another.
EDUCATION
Daily Advance

Basing beliefs, actions and motives on 'heart knowledge'

In Luke 7:36-47, a Pharisee named Simon and a few of his Pharisee companions ask Jesus to have dinner with them. Jesus went to Simon’s home and sat down to eat. Suddenly, what Scripture describes as an “immoral woman” brings in a beautiful alabaster jar filled with expensive perfume. She kneels behind Jesus, weeping. Her tears fall on His feet, and she wipes them off with her hair. She then keeps kissing His feet and putting the perfume on them.
RELIGION
Daily Advance

Roses on the thorn, peace in the air

On Christmas Eve, you’re supposed to be in church. Or huddled up with your family watching “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Or any number of Christmas Eve-y things. You are not supposed to be punching out senior citizens on airplanes. But that’s exactly what a former NFL...
NFL

