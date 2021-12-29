Advertising Platform OpenX Agrees to Injunctive Relief and $2 Million Payment in Case Alleging Violations of Children’s Privacy Law

Los Angeles, California - Online background report company MyLife.com Inc. (MyLife) and its founder and chief executive officer, Jeffrey Tinsley, have agreed to pay $21 million in consumer redress and to injunctive relief that would require them to comply with the Federal Trade Commission Act (FTC Act), the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR), the Restore Online Shoppers Confidence Act (ROSCA) and the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) in all current and future business activities. The agreement follows an order issued by a federal district court in the Central District of California on Oct. 19, awarding partial summary judgment to the government. That order found that MyLife violated the FTC Act, the TSR and ROSCA; that MyLife was liable for $33.9 million in consumer redress; and that injunctive relief would be appropriate to prevent further violations of these laws.

